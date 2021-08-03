CDC Director On Global Vaccine Deliveries, Variants, Masks And Mass Eviction Threats
It's feeling like the early days of the pandemic - so much news about the coronavirus each and every day. And today is no different. Just this afternoon the Biden administration is marking the delivery of 110 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. They've gone to more than 50 countries from Afghanistan to Zambia. This is an effort to combat the ever-evolving coronavirus variants. That comes along with news that the CDC is announcing a new, limited eviction moratorium. It targets counties experiencing high and substantial spread of the coronavirus, largely driven by the highly infectious delta variant. That would cover about 90% of the country. I asked CDC Director Rochelle Walensky about the new moratorium when we spoke today.www.wfae.org
