As COVID-19 cases spike, Alabama hasn't had serious talks about reducing capacity, 'and we'd like to keep it that way'

As if talks of name, image and likeness benefits in college football weren’t already loud enough, they got even louder this past week when Alabama head coach Nick Saban dropped a nugget that his quarterback, Bryce Young, was already seeing seven-digit offers to use his name, image and likeness to promote brands. Saban was praised for the recruiting pitch he made with those comments, but Ohio State head coach Ryan Day wasn’t about to let Saban be the only coach that advertised the NIL opportunities at his school.