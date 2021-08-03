Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Peanut Butter-Flavored Beers

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican nitro beer specialist Left Hand Brewing has released its latest beer, the 'Peanut Butter Milk Stout Nitro'. Sweet and savory, the stout conjures flavors reminiscent of a peanut butter cup. The new nitro is a twist on the company's classic 'Milk Stout Nitro,' and will be available year-round in...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Peanut Butter Cup#Food Drink#Beverages#American Nitro#Left Hand Brewing#Milk Stout Nitro#Nitrogenated Beers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksThrillist

Oreo Just Dropped 2 New Seasonal Flavors

Classic Oreos are excellent, but that hasn't stopped the company from experimenting wildly with flavors. Some were hits, like Double Stuffed Oreos and Mint Oreos. Others, like those Swedish Fish Oreos, were misses. Either way, the cookie company won't stop innovating. In fact, it just announced two brand-new seasonal flavors.
Food & DrinksPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Lay’s New Potato Chips Taste Like Doritos, Funyuns, and Cheetos

Lay's has just released three new flavors of potato chips based on popular chip brands. Like millions, I am a major fan of potato chips. It's truly a comfort food and the perfect late-night snack. We all have our go-to brands and flavors. For me it's Lay's Salt and Vinegar. I could eat a whole bag in one sitting. However, when it comes to chips, I'll pretty much eat any kind. Especially the unique flavors that brands release from time to time. Lay's especially, is notorious at releasing fun, and sometimes strange limited edition flavors. That trend is continuing with the release of three new flavors that I have to try.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
Drinksurbandaddy.com

5 Beers to Pair with Your Favorite Summer Foods

There is a time and a place for beer. Because beer is always a fine choice, whether you're basking by the pool, catching a baseball game or grilling on the deck. And even though wine gets more attention as a food-friendly drink, beer is an equally good accompaniment to many of your favorite foods.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Travel + Leisure

Kraft Turned Its Macaroni and Cheese Into an Ice Cream Flavor — and It's Available Nationwide

Kraft says the collaboration with Brooklyn-based creamery Van Leeuwen brings "the familiar, cheesiness of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese [in a] cool, creamy scoop of ice cream." Kraft Macaroni and Cheese has been a staple of American diets since 1937. (And maybe it's just me, but I find the fact that, in Canada, it's still simply called "Kraft Dinner" one of life's great pleasures.) But like many products that have spent generations on supermarket shelves, recently, Kraft has been looking for fun ways to breathe some excitement back into the brand. In the past year, they humorously rebranded as Kraft Breakfast, tried their hand at fall's hottest trend with Kraft Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese, and created a candy-flavored pink macaroni and cheese for Valentine's Day.
Lewisburg, PADaily Item

Beer festival designed to focus on flavor

LEWISBURG — This brew fest won’t be quite the splash-and-dash that many people are used to. This one is intentionally being kept small and casual, giving people a chance to savor the beers they’re trying. Ard’s Farm, along Route 45 just west of town, will host their first ever Blues...
Recipesalleghenymountainradio.org

RR69 – Peanut Butter & Pickle Sandwich with Hazy Rain

Sage Tanguay: This is Recipe Roundup, Episode 69. I was pleasantly surprised to receive an email from none other than Hazy Rain detailing one of her favorite unusual combinations. Luckily, she was able to come into the studio and share her recipe with me! Welcome to WVMR, Hazy Rain!. Hazy...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Do This Before Pouring Out Hard Seltzer Flavors You Hate

Summer calls for a refreshing cooling drink that helps you rejuvenate, right? Lots of options to consider: lemonade, iced coffee, orange juice, sparkling water, hard seltzer water, and more. Hard seltzer has been a fairly popular option for many. Guess what? In 2019, popular hard seltzer brands like White Claw actually ran out of cans (via CNN). The brand's vice president commented back then said, "We are working around the clock to increase supply given the rapid growth in consumer demand." Impressive.
Drinksvinepair.com

Ask Adam: Is Drinking Beer After Running Good for You?

Drinking beer after a run isn’t better for you than a formulated energy drink or water, but it also isn’t worse for you. That’s probably why the practice has grown popular over the past few years, with more and more joggers grabbing a pint after a long run, ride, or workout. In fact, a 2015 study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition found that moderate intake of beer post-workout had “no deleterious effects on markers of hydration in active individuals.” Basically, it hydrated them.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Spicy Frozen Treat Flavors

The GoodPop Mango Chile frozen treat is the latest flavor from the US-based brand that will provide consumers with a decidedly spicy and savory flavor experience to enjoy. The ice pop is characterized by its organic flavor profile that's also free from gluten, dairy, GMOs, refined sugars and sugar alcohol sweeteners. The treats feature 60-calories each with a recipe that incorporates premium mangos along with chili, lime and salt for a true unexpected flavor experience.
RecipesFood & Wine

These Burgers Taste Like Bloody Marys

One of (many) beautiful things about hamburgers is how easy it is to customize their flavor. And in this week's episode of Mad Genius: Home Edition, Food & Wine Culinary Director at Large Justin Chapple gives his burgers a boost with ingredients inspired by a classic cocktail—the Bloody Mary. While there's no vodka involved in this recipe, horseradish, tomato paste, hot sauce and more ingredients help evoke the drink's signature taste. The best part? The burgers are ready in just two simple steps.
Recipesvegnews.com

Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Granola Bars with Pretzels & Coconut

These no-bake bars from Mixed & Measured blogger Riley Yahr are loaded with dates, peanut butter, and pretzels and a fantastic accompaniment to their sweet drizzles. Swap peanut butter for almond butter or add dried fruit or chia seeds to mix it up to your liking. What you need:. For...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Cereal-Flavored Popcorn Snacks

Avid breakfast cereal fans are likely to rejoice at the news of the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Popcorn that will be arriving soon for a limited time only to store shelves. The snack starts off with a premium popcorn that has been glazed with Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust to give it a sweet, cinnamon-forward flavor that helps differentiate the treat from other salty alternatives on the market. The popcorn comes in 20-ounce bags that are priced at $5.98 each and are ready to be opened for snacking from anywhere.
Recipesbiltmorebeacon.com

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chickpea Cookie Dip

Satisfy that sweet tooth without sacrificing nutrition with Crunchmaster Protein Brownie Thins. The bite-size snacks, available in dark chocolate, homestyle milk chocolate and salted caramel, pack the warm and gooey taste of baked brownies with a boost of 8 grams of protein per serving, plus black bean and quinoa nutrition. Plus, they are free of gluten, artificial flavors, colors, cholesterol and trans-fat, and are non-GMO and kosher.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Trader Joe's Fans Are Loving Its New Peanut Butter Chocolate Ice Cream

Trader Joe's is rolling out new frozen treats to keep you cool this scorching summer. The latest release, called Peanuts for Chocolate!, consists of a rich chocolate ice cream mixed with pieces of chocolate peanut butter Joe-Joe's cookies and a peanut butter swirl. Not to be confused with TJ's chocolate peanut butter "light" ice cream (a low-fat, high-protein ice cream like Halo Top), this ice cream flavor is full fat, full sugar, and fully delicious.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Wide Open Eats

How to Make Peanuts and Coke Ice Cream Squares

Nothing is more of a Southern tradition than stopping at the market for a glass bottle of coke and a bag of salted peanuts. Pop off the bottle cap, tear off the side of the bag, and pour those peanuts into an ice-cold bottle of Coca-Cola. Southerners know it's the perfect snack whether you are on your way home from school, work or even on road trips.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake Topped with Marshmallow Cream

This chocolate peanut butter cake topped with marshmallow is so soft, creamy, and yummy! If you are peanut butter and chocolate lover, plus you like nice toppings then this decadent cake is just for you! Simple and easy to make, here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 14 tablespoons...

Comments / 0

Community Policy