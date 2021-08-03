Peanut Butter-Flavored Beers

Kraft says the collaboration with Brooklyn-based creamery Van Leeuwen brings "the familiar, cheesiness of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese [in a] cool, creamy scoop of ice cream." Kraft Macaroni and Cheese has been a staple of American diets since 1937. (And maybe it's just me, but I find the fact that, in Canada, it's still simply called "Kraft Dinner" one of life's great pleasures.) But like many products that have spent generations on supermarket shelves, recently, Kraft has been looking for fun ways to breathe some excitement back into the brand. In the past year, they humorously rebranded as Kraft Breakfast, tried their hand at fall's hottest trend with Kraft Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese, and created a candy-flavored pink macaroni and cheese for Valentine's Day.
