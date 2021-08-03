Peanut Butter-Flavored Beers

Lay's has just released three new flavors of potato chips based on popular chip brands. Like millions, I am a major fan of potato chips. It's truly a comfort food and the perfect late-night snack. We all have our go-to brands and flavors. For me it's Lay's Salt and Vinegar. I could eat a whole bag in one sitting. However, when it comes to chips, I'll pretty much eat any kind. Especially the unique flavors that brands release from time to time. Lay's especially, is notorious at releasing fun, and sometimes strange limited edition flavors. That trend is continuing with the release of three new flavors that I have to try.