Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears Place Eddie Goldman on Reserve/COVID-19 List

bleachernation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this time last year, Eddie Goldman was opting out of playing, doing so while citing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Goldman finds himself out of action and on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:. Goldman has discussed the challenges of not playing last year, talking about how he missed his teammates...

www.bleachernation.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Covid 19#New Challenge#American Football#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Did the Chicago Bears make a mistake by not cutting this veteran?

With Teven Jenkins battling back tightness and the lack of offensive tackle depth the Chicago Bears have after letting Charles Leno, Jr. go this offseason, did the Bears make a mistake in not letting Jimmy Graham go?. How does Jimmy Graham relate to the Chicago Bears Teven Jenkins dilemma?. According...
NFLNFL

Roundup: New York Jets sign journeyman QB Josh Johnson

The New York Jets added a veteran signal-caller to their young quarterback room. Gang Green signed Josh Johnson, the quarterback's agent Doug Hendrickson announced. The team later confirmed the news. The 35-year-old last played an NFL regular-season game in 2018 with Washington. A former fifth-round pick in 2008 by the...
NFL247Sports

Houston Texans training camp: Coach David Culley speaks on Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans remain in wait-and-see mode with quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is going about his business as usual during training camp as the former first-round pick franchise gears up for the 2021 season. Watson has made it clear he wants out of Houston, but teams interested in trading for the All-Pro passer reportedly need more assurances from the Texans given his current legal situation and how that could be handled by the league.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Is Teven Jenkins on Roquan Smith rookie year path to starting?

No one is raising serious concern around the status of Teven Jenkins but it has to be noted that we are now entering the second week of training camp and Jenkins has yet to strap up. It is early, and Matt Nagy has downplayed the injury saying that Jenkins is close to returning. However, this is a rookie who already is entering camp behind the eight ball as he tries to switch from right to left tackle with the Chicago Bears.
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Jaguars Officially Place Henderson, Luton and Barcoo on COVID-19 Reserve List

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Friday that three second-year players have been moved to the COVID-19 Reserve list -- including 2020 No. 9 overall pick CJ Henderson. The Jaguars announced Henderson, quarterback Jake Luton and cornerback Luq Barcoo had been placed on the COVID-19 list. Luton and New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney were among the first reported players to be added to the list for the 2021 season.
NFLHogs Haven

Washington places WR Curtis Samuel on the Active/PUP list; Cornelius Lucas on the Reserve COVID-19 list

Curtis Samuel was a big free agent signing this year, and he is expected to pair with 3rd-year WR Terry McLaurin to form a great starting duo for free agent QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. Washington opened up training camp today which was a glorified orientation day with conditioning tests. Curtis Samuel has been placed on the Active/PUP list to start out camp. Ron Rivera was asked about his status on Grant and Danny and he said he was fine.
NFLCleveland News - Fox 8

Rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah placed on Browns Reserve/COVID-19 list

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been put on the Cleveland Browns’ Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Sunday afternoon. The Browns selected Owusu-Koramoah in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He had reported for training camp in Berea yesterday with the other rookies on the team.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Moves Ryan Pace must make now to save the season

As the 2021 NFL Draft approached, Chicago Bears fans knew that offensive tackle had to be a focus. However, fans’ perception of the offensive line compared to reality was a little off. Many screamed from the top of their lungs for Charles Leno to be released despite his contract being below value for most starting left tackles. The best part about Leno was his consistent availability. The problem with Leno was that he was not dominant and nothing better than average.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

The Bears 90-man offseason roster is very shorthanded due to injury

The Chicago Bears went into training camp with just a few injured players, but their current injury list is getting out of hand with more than a dozen players sitting out today’s practice. The league doesn’t require teams to put out an official injury report until week one, but the Bears may have shared a list of their walking wounded this morning to the media as it was all over Twitter.
NFLvikings.com

Lunchbreak: Vikings Projected to Have NFL's No. 1 Defense in 2021

The Vikings defense struggled across the board in 2020. But that unit could be in store for quite the bounce back season, according to Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic. Kapadia recently unveiled his list of the projected best defenses for the 2021 season, and the respected NFL analyst had the Vikings at the very top of his rankings.
NFLsemoball.com

QB Dalton impresses Bears with prized rookie Fields lurking

CHICAGO (AP) -- Matt Nagy is so confident his starting quarterback is ready, the Chicago Bears coach wouldn't be too nervous if the NFL decided to open the season this week. That's how strong an impression veteran Andy Dalton is making. "One hundred percent," Nagy said. "He's got full control...
NFLMusic City Miracles

Titans place Bud Dupree on Reserve - COVID-19 list

The Titans announced this afternoon that they have place OLB Bud Dupree on the Reserve-COVID-19 list. That doesn’t necessarily mean he has tested positive for COVID. It could be because of a close contact with someone who tested positive. Dupree opened camp on the PUP list while rehabbing his torn ACL.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 4 Position groups that improved this offseason

Following a roller coaster 2020 season, Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy have hit the reset button. After another disappointing season from former second-overall pick Mitch Trubisky, the Chicago Bears had to move on. Knowing that anything short of a significant upgrade at the QB position would likely cost them their jobs at Halas Hall, Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy were both desperate heading into the 2021 offseason.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears Fantasy Football: Allen Robinson 2021 preview and outlook

We are now in August and getting closer and closer to the start of the Chicago Bears regular season. Many people are going to be participating in redraft fantasy leagues (single-season leagues) or looking to make trades in dynasty leagues (multi-season leagues) in preparation for a new season. Many individual...

Comments / 0

Community Policy