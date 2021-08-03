Cancel
Education

Two UTEP students elected to Peer-Led Team Learning International Society board

By Alyson Rodriguez
theprospectordaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nationally recognized organizations of UTEP have produced numerous accomplished alumni. UTEP students Sofia Delgado and Kaleigh Love have been elected to the board of directors for the Peer-Led Team International Society. Established in Atlanta, Georgia in 2011, the PLTLIS is an organization that strives to foster student learning through peer-led teams by supporting practitioners and institutions. The group is for academics majoring in chemistry, computer science, biology, physics, psychology, mathematics, and other STEM majors.

