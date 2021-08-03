Cancel
Bulls agree to three-year, $85M deal with DeMar DeRozan in sign-and-trade with Spurs

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bulls have been big spenders early in free agency, and they landed another top player on Tuesday when they acquired DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan agreed to a three-year contract worth $85 million with the Bulls. As Shams Charania of The Athletic reported, the deal is actually a sign-and-trade with the Spurs in which San Antonio acquires Thaddeus Young, a future first-round pick and two future second-round picks.

