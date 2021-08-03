Bulls agree to three-year, $85M deal with DeMar DeRozan in sign-and-trade with Spurs
The Chicago Bulls have been big spenders early in free agency, and they landed another top player on Tuesday when they acquired DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan agreed to a three-year contract worth $85 million with the Bulls. As Shams Charania of The Athletic reported, the deal is actually a sign-and-trade with the Spurs in which San Antonio acquires Thaddeus Young, a future first-round pick and two future second-round picks.www.yardbarker.com
