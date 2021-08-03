Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

Khiry’s Jameel Mohammed Thinks of His Hair as “Material for an Ever-Changing Sculpture”

By Akili Kin g
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Texture Diaries is a space for Black people across industries to reflect on their journeys to self-love, and how accepting their hair, in all its glory, played a pivotal role in this process. Each week, they share their favorite hair rituals, products, and the biggest lessons they’ve learned when it comes to affirming their beauty and owning their unique hair texture.

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Regina King
Person
Issa Rae
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Long Hair#His Hair#Texture Diaries#Jamaican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Related
Beauty & FashionVogue

8 Buzzy Brands Championed By Iris Law To Shop Now

Zeitgeisty “photo dumps” and experimental style turns are customary for Gen Z-ers like Iris Law. The 20-year-old’s Instagram is awash with bright colours: Cyberdog neons, blushed cheeks and rouge lipstick populate her lo-fi feed, comprising a kind of gallery wall of her everyday life. As a young fashion aficionado, she...
Designers & Collectionshotnewhiphop.com

Marjorie Harvey Flaunts Virgil Abloh Designed Airplane LV Bag That's Worth A Tesla

Marjorie Harvey, the wife of Steve Harvey, just flossed one of the most unique bags on the planet. The Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2021 airplane bag designed by Virgil Abloh comes at a price tag of $39,000, matching that of a Model 3 Standard Range Tesla. The bag doesn't really look practical at all, and is bulky and somewhat ugly. The lane shape is covered in LV branding, with weird little black straps coming off the top to form a handle.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Teyana Taylor Highlights Her Low-Rise Pants Like No One Else With This Bejeweled Chain Belt

Teyana Taylor is one of the many celebrities who've hopped aboard the low-rise pants trend from the early aughts. Only this time, she's showing us a twist in leather and a crystal-encrusted chain belt. The American singer-songwriter, model, and choreographer spent a night out at Rolling Loud with her friends, including Winnie Harlow, fashion stylist EJ King, and photographer Jamie Bruce, and her outfit was made for dancing. She opted for leather slacks that skimmed her hips and put her bejeweled Agent Provocateur belt (and those abs!) on full display. Taylor's look was complete with a Skims Fits Everybody micro crop top, chunky statement jewelry, and Bottega Veneta's iconic tire boots. While we couldn't find an exact match to her trousers, Teyana's PrettyLittleThing collection includes a couple pairs of pants that take a similar silhouette, proving she was already a fan of the cut and its return to the spotlight in 2021. See her style ahead, then scope out her essential items.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Dua Lipa Boldly Masters This Complicated Bralette Outfit

Dua Lipa is serious about sticking to her fun, eclectic taste in fashion. When it comes to her personal style, she always opts for the unexpected, whether that be a pair of abstract-printed pants or a glittery butterfly motif dress. This year alone, the star arguably kicked off the infectious cutout trend with her vacation dress and convinced all her fans to invest in some maximalist jewelry and baby tees. On July 23, the singer was back with yet another enviable outfit that felt both trendy and elegant. In an Instagram post, Lipa wore a tangy-orange blazer and pants outfit from David Koma. (Seasoned fashion icons such as Jennifer Lopez, Blackpink’s Lisa, and Beyoncé also all love the luxe label.)
RetailPosted by
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish Wore the Corset Trend We're Loving

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Bridgerton premiered at the end of 2020, it was hard to predict whether the fascination with vintage corset bodices and Regency-era fashion as a whole would stick around. Seven months later, it's safe to say it looks like at least one of them is here for the long haul.
Designers & Collectionstokyofashion.com

Japanese Model & Drag Queen in Harajuku w/ Rainbow Hair, FR2UME Top, Calvin Klein Mini Denim Skirt, Pop Tartz Bag & Dolls Kill Thigh Boots

Easily catching our attention on the streets of Harajuku one evening is Aran, a 20-year-old Japanese model and drag queen. Sporting a partially-shaved head with multicolored braids styled in twin buns, Aran stepped out in a black FR2UME cropped tank top with contrasting pink side stripes. He paired his top with a pink Calvin Klein distressed mini denim skirt and finished off his outfit with black thigh-high pointy heeled boots from Dolls Kill. Aran embellished his style with accessories such as a pink wide leather spiked choker, silver chain necklaces, a pink chain lock necklace, pink sunglasses and a pink mask, most of which are from Ali Express. In addition, he is also carrying a pink Pop Tartz chain strap crossbody bag.
Beauty & Fashionglamourmagazine.co.uk

Cardi B just gave her followers a glimpse of her massive Birkin bag collection and we stopped counting at 26…

Picking the right bag to go with your dress can make or break an outfit, right? But when you’re choosing from at least 26, how the bleep do you decide? Cardi B just showcased a *flames* recycled lycra dress from Mugler on her Instagram. The dress was designed by Mugler's American creative director, Casey Cadwallader, and was offset (see what we did there?) with just one of the 26 Hermes Birkin bags she had laid out on a table to choose from.
Beauty & FashionElle

Rihanna's No Make-Up Selfie Is Proof She Ages Backwards

Forget influencers and campaign shoots, Rihanna is the best advertisement for her Fenty Skin brand as the 33-year-old does not look a day over 18 in her latest no make-up selfie on Instagram. Seriously, she needs to be added to the list of celebrities defying the laws of physics, along...
Hair CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

UK Hairdressers Now Have to Learn to Cut and Style Textured Hair — and It's About Time

It's long been known that better education for textured and natural hair is needed in the beauty industry, and now, UK hairdressers are making that a priority. Following the continued support from many prominent figures within the hair and beauty industry, including the Hair and Beauty Industry Authority (HABIA) and the British Beauty Council's extensive campaigning for a more inclusive UK hairdressing industry, it's been announced that cutting and styling Afro and textured hair will now be standard for hairdressers and hairdressing students as reported in June's National Occupational Standards (NOS) For Hairdressing guidelines. Afro and textured hair will now be included into one cutting and styling practice standard for all hair types, which comes after calls for more inclusivity.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Page Six

Vogue shot its September cover at the office

On Thursday, Vogue unveiled its September 2021 issue, starring a bevy of supermodels including Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber. But rather than shoot in an exotic locale (difficult to swing in a pandemic, no doubt) or expensive studio, the glossy decided to keep things closer to home, instead photographing the catwalkers in Vogue’s One World Trade Center offices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy