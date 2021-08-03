Cancel
Financial Reports

Occidental: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Associated Press
ABQJournal
 2 days ago

HOUSTON — Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $103 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

