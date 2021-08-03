Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Franklin Street and Tiktin Real Estate Investment Services Merge in South Florida

Posted by 
South Florida Business Journal
South Florida Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Franklin Street is pleased to welcome an accomplished team of investment sales experts from Tiktin Real Estate Investment Services (TREIS). Led by Adam J. Tiktin, an established leader in the commercial real estate industry for over 20 years, the Miami-based team will partner with Franklin Street’s existing investment sales professionals to create an expanded, dynamic investment sales platform in Florida. The multi-market team will focus on the sale of retail, office, mixed-use and other commercial real estate properties throughout the state. Tiktin Real Estate Investment Services was founded in 2016 and has quickly become a leading commercial real estate investment sales brokerage firm in Florida. Since founding his company, Tiktin and his team closed over $1 billion in commercial real estate sales within just over 400 transactions. He and his team specialize in the sale of shopping centers and office buildings throughout Florida, as well as single-tenant net lease properties nationwide. “The Tiktin team is incredibly accomplished, and together, we look forward to becoming an indomitable force in Florida’s investment sales market,” said Andrew Wright, CEO & Managing Partner of Franklin Street. “As we continue to grow our firm and scope of services, we strive to find leading professionals who not only possess the talent to succeed, but also the integrity, determination and client-first mindset that are so important to who Franklin Street is as a company. Adam and his team exemplify these qualities and we could not be more excited to welcome them.” “This partnership represents an exciting new chapter in my career,” said Tiktin, founder of TREIS, who joins Franklin Street as Managing Director of Investment Sales. “The high level of admiration, respect and trust I have for Greg Matus and Andrew Wright were driving factors that guided TREIS to take this next step. Over the years, I have enjoyed working with and getting to know the Franklin Street team. The resources and expertise they provide will be a huge benefit to my clients. I look forward to making a meaningful contribution to the management team and helping to grow Franklin Street into the future.” Prior to launching his own firm, Tiktin was the top agent for the Miami office of a national publicly traded brokerage company. He also brings extensive experience in construction, development, finance and accounting, and has previously served as a partner with a regional business brokerage firm based in Ft. Lauderdale. Throughout his career, he has received numerous awards and recognitions, including 12 sales achievement awards and eight national achievement awards. The South Florida Business Journal named Tiktin him a “Power Broker in Commercial Real Estate” and has ranked Tiktin Real Estate Investment Services among the “Top Commercial Brokerages” in the tri-county region several years in a row. “We are honored to have such a reputable and talented team join Franklin Street,” said Greg Matus, Managing Director of Investment Services. “Between Adam and his team’s statewide market knowledge and investment sales expertise and Franklin Street’s full-service platform and in-house support resources, we are confident that this joining of forces will serve as a significant value-add to our combined client base.” Kurt Keaton, President of Real Estate and Management Services, added, “The Tiktin team is an important addition to our firm as we continue to enhance our full-service capabilities across retail, office, industrial, multifamily, mixed-use and healthcare.”

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

South Florida Business Journal

South Florida Business Journal

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

The South Florida Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/southflorida
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Miami, FL
Real Estate
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Miami, FL
Business
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Treis#Franklin Street#Commercial Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
South Florida Business Journal

Inside Papa's 'family-style' headquarters in downtown Miami (Photos)

Papa's new headquarters was designed with one overarching theme in mind: Home. The "family-on-demand" technology platform for older adults recently set up shop at its 11,420-square-foot office at 66 S.W. Sixth St. in Miami's Brickell district. The space — set off by soaring ceilings, colorful couches and armchairs, and an open-plan office aesthetic — is intended to convey a cozy living space inspired by the home of CEO Andrew Parker's grandfather, who the company is named for.
Mountainside, NJPosted by
South Florida Business Journal

Netta Architects to Build 100 Unit Mixed Use Building in Delray Beach

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ - Netta Architects recently secured approval from the Delray Beach Planning Board to construct a 100 unit mixed use building in the heart of Delray Beach. Netta Architects, a NJ based architecture firm with offices in Boca Raton and New York City, was retained by National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA) to design the $52 million project. “Over the last two years, Netta Architects has strategically been expanding our business in South Florida. With the approval of this project, we are confident the market will recognize the value and architectural expertise we bring to all of our clients and projects,” said Nicholas Netta, AIA, NCARB, Founder and CEO of Netta Architects. The 301, is located one block off Atlantic Avenue and will house an expansive amenities deck featuring a pool, as well as a 350 car parking deck. Since launching its South Florida office in 2018, Netta Architects has been rapidly expanding under the leadership of Victor-Caban Diaz, AIA LEED AP, the Managing Director of Netta Architect’s South Florida office. Victor is the former President of the Fort Lauderdale Chapter of the American Institute of Architects and is a well-regarded subject matter expert in REVIT and Building Information Modeling. “The 301 will be a gem in the Delray Beach community for years to come. I am proud of the work the Netta team provided to achieve the approval of this landmark project for an excellent development partner, and I am looking forward to continuing our relationship with NRIA while expanding Netta Architects’ South Florida presence,” said Victor Caban-Diaz. Netta Architects, with headquarters in Mountainside, NJ, and offices in New York City and Boca Raton, is a full service award winning architecture design and planning firm offering services in interior design, sustainable design/LEED certification, and construction management. For additional information, please visit our website at NettaArchitects.com.
Real EstatePosted by
South Florida Business Journal

Real estate Leads - July 30, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...

Comments / 0

Community Policy