Camila Cabello Reflects on “Liberating” Message to Body Shamers on Cellulite and Stretch Marks

 2 days ago

For Camila Cabello, social media can be a powerful microphone–but sometimes she needs to lower the volume. “Yesterday, I had a day off and I was just like, ‘I can’t be on…

CelebritiesPosted by
EatThis

Camila Cabello Slams Haters Who Criticized Her Body In This Crop Top

Camila Cabello has always spread a message of self-acceptance through her music, and now, the star is doing the same in her personal life by standing up to body-shamers. In a new TikTok, the "My Oh My" singer hit back at critics, letting them know that she's not about to stop living her life, even if she's occasionally met with unwarranted judgment for doing so.
MoviesVulture

Camila Cabello’s Prince Charming Isn’t Shawn Mendes in the Cinderella Trailer

The business bitch comes for the princess in the official trailer for Camila Cabello’s Cinderella, with the classic Disney tale getting a somewhat more modern rendering: Our gal wants to be a self-proclaimed “businesswoman” who wears suits and designs clothes in her magical world, even if it means jeopardizing her future with an eligible prince (Nicholas Galitzine) and making her stepmother (Idina Menzel) despise her even more. James Corden, who hasn’t said no to a film role since the Bush administration, shows up as a mouse; Billy Porter also appears as Cinderella’s fabulous fairy godmother. “I don’t want a life stuck waving from a royal box,” Cabello says in the trailer, “any more than a life confined to a basement.” That’s reasonable, but at least one of those includes free hors d’oeuvres. Cinderella will debut on Amazon Prime on September 3.
PetsAceShowbiz

Camila Cabello Bans Her Dog From Bed Due to Boyfriend Shawn Mendes

The 'Cinderella' actress has been forced to kick her beloved Golden Labrador, that she adopted during pandemic, out of bed because her beau is allergic to dog. AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello had to kick her dog out of bed because of boyfriend Shawn Mendes' allergies. The "Havana" hitmaker's Golden Labrador...
Petstribuneledgernews.com

Camila Cabello reveals Shawn Mendes has dog allergy

Camila Cabello has revealed Shawn Mendes is allergic to dogs. The 'Havana' hitmaker explained their golden labrador Tarzan is no longer allowed to sleep in bed with them, but she'd happily let him if she could. Appearing on 'Smallzy's Surgery', she revealed: "Shawn is allergic to dogs. If he didn’t...
CelebritiesBillboard

Camila Cabello Releases 'Don't Go Yet' Single: Stream It Now

Camila Cabello released her new single "Don't Go Yet" on Friday (July 23). The "Señorita" singer teased the song earlier this week and later debuted two Easter egg-filled trailers of the music video, where the 24-year-old singer is driving a vintage car while changing the radio station and getting whisked away in a joy ride before the video zooms out and reveals the miniature, tropical set in a claymation-style edit. The second clip picks up where the first one left off, where Cabello rings the doorbell to a pink mansion on top of the hill.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Camila Cabello – ‘Don’t Go Yet’

Camila Cabello fans, affectionately called #Camilizers, can finally lay eyes and ears on new music from the GRAMMY-nominated songstress courtesy of new song, ‘Don’t Go Yet.’. “Baby, don’t go yet, ’cause I wore this dress for a lil’ drama / In a bed, I bet that you think that you...
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Singer Camila Cabello’s Quotes About Body Positivity Will Make You Feel Inspired

Positive vibes only! Camila Cabello’s quotes about body acceptance are inspiring. The “Señorita” singer has not only spoken out on her own behalf but also to help her fans and followers. In August 2019, she wrote a lengthy message expressing her concern for “young girls growing up in an airbrushed world” while talking about people altering their appearance.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Camila Cabello responds to backlash over whether her dancer was in blackface

Camila Cabello is responding to backlash after some fans said it appeared that one of her dancers was wearing blackface during a television performance last week. Cabello, 24, was flooded with comments on Twitter from fans who said they were disappointed and disgusted that one of her dancers, Dylan Pearce, appeared to be in blackface during a performance of her new single "Don't Go Yet" on "The Tonight Show."
Theater & Dancethatgrapejuice.net

Camila Cabello Announces ‘Familia’ Album

Mere hours after sharing her most recent track ‘Don’t Go Yet’ (stream it here), the singer announced the release of her third studio album called ‘Familia.’. “‘Don’t Go Yet’ is the first song from my next album, ‘Familia.’ This album was inspired by two things: family & food. Your family by blood, but also your chosen family. Who you want to sit at the dinner table, get wine-drunk, & dance in the living room with.”
Behind Viral VideosCosmopolitan

Camila Cabello Embraces Her "Stretch Marks and Fat" in Inspiring TikTok Video

If you're feeling bad about yourself (it happens, bb!!), then Camila Cabello has a hella inspiring message for you: Embrace your body. I don't even need to see you to know that you're hot AF. But, let's keep it a hundred, we don't always feel hot AF. Camila recently shared a TikTok video with her followers as a reminder to us—and herself!—to love our bodies.
Celebritieswarm1069.com

Camila Cabello promises to use social media to promote body positivity

Camila Cabello understands that social media can be both a delightful and terrifying place — that is why she swears to use her platform to promote only positive messages. Speaking to the British show Lorraine on Tuesday, the “Don’t Go Yet” singer addressed the pressures people face — particularly when it comes to beauty standards — when browsing social media.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Camila Cabello Explains Backup Dancer's Makeup After 'Blackface' Accusations

The rollout for Camila Cabello’s new album got off to a shaky start last week when the stage makeup worn by one of her backup dancers drew online backlash. Cabello on Friday appeared on “The Tonight Show” to perform “Don’t Go Yet,” which will appear on her forthcoming album “Familia.” The high-energy, tightly choreographed number, however, was hit with criticism when viewers noticed dancer Dylan Pearce sporting what some interpreted as blackface.
New York City, NYjustjaredjr.com

Camila Cabello Spreads A Positive Message With Her Sweater

Camila Cabello is sending a positive message with the sweater she wore to promote her brand new song in New York City on Friday afternoon (July 23). The 24-year-old singer’s top read “Be a Nice Human” in black caps, and paired it with a flowy skirt, as she walked to a waiting car for her next press stop in support of her new song, “Don’t Go Yet”.

