Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kanawha County, WV

Ojeda sues Phillips

By Ron Gregory
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GMZjV_0bGifqWl00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A personal feud between two Logan County politicians has boiled over into a Kanawha County courtroom.

Democrat Richard Ojeda, who served briefly in the State Senate before resigning, says current Republican State Senator Rupert “Rupie” Phillips used his name and voice without permission in campaign ads. The ads painted him in a negative light, Ojeda says.

Further, Ojeda maintains Phillips drew conclusions in the commercials that cast him (Ojeda) in ways that are not true.

The suit was filed in Kanawha Circuit Court by Wheeling attorneys Teresa Toriseva and Joshua Miller of Toriseva Law. Reached by phone, Phillips said he had not been served with a copy of the suit and was reluctant to comment without seeing it.

The case is assigned to Judge Joanna Tabit.

According to the suit, even though the two were not running against each other, Phillips created radio ads making direct references to Ojeda and using clips of Ojeda’s voice.

Ojeda resigned as a state senator to run for President of the United States. He withdrew from that race and lost in a Congressional race in the fall of 2020. He served in the Senate from December 2016 to February 2019.

According to the complaint, Phillips intimated that Ojeda had said he wished cancer on those with opposing political views. The suit denies that was or is Ojeda’s position.

“Through the use of (Ojeda’s) name and voice, (Phillips’) ads quoted, suggested and implied that … Mr. Ojeda has wished cancer on candidates with political ideology other than his own,” the suit says.

It then lists apparently misnumbered “Caused (sic) of Action.”

The “counts” are listed as defamation; invasion of privacy; publicity unreasonably placing another in a false light before the public; invasion of privacy; appropriation of another’s name or likeness; violation of the right of publicity; intentional infliction of emotional distress; and punitive damages.

Ojeda is demanding a jury trial.

Phillips served earlier as a Democrat in the House before switching to Republican. He lost the 2018 GOP nomination for Congress before being elected to the State Senate in 2020.

Comments / 0

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
547
Followers
804
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan County, WV
Government
City
Charleston, WV
County
Logan County, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Ojeda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Democrat#The State Senate#Republican#Kanawha Circuit Court#Wheeling#Toriseva Law#House#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Raleigh County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Public shares redistricting concerns at public hearing

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Tuesday night, residents and community leaders in Raleigh County and the surrounding area had the opportunity to share their concerns with West Virginia’s upcoming Congressional and Legislative boundary lines redistricting. Senators and Delegates on the West Virginia Legislature Joint Committee on Redistricting met in Tamarack’s Gov....
Winfield, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Zoning dispute hearing set

WINFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In a zoning dispute one attorney has likened to a game of “Whack-a-Mole,” Putnam County Circuit Judge Philip Stowers has ordered a show cause hearing next month. The judge’s order suspended any further action on the rezoning attempt until the judge can review it. Allegations of...
Williamson, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Replacement delayed by letter

WILLIAMSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mingo Countians may have to wait a week or more to learn who their third county commissioner will be. The often contentious selection process to name a successor to the late Gavin Smith continued Wednesday morning at the courthouse in Williamson. Second on the agenda was...
Justice, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Justice pays Babydog taxes

LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Babydog, Governor Jim Justice’s traveling companion while the Governor crisscrosses the state giving out vaccine-related prizes, is apparently now legal. The (Elkins) Inter-Mountain is reporting that Greenbrier County taxes have now been paid on the well-known English bulldog. In a report by Steven Allen Adams, the...
Kanawha County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

ARP funding apps accepted

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, the Kanawha County Commission opened the first online grant application portal for American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding in the state. Commission President Kent Carper said, “Kanawha County is the first local government in the state to open a grant process for ARP funding. Every application, whether or not it is funded, will be made public and posted on the county’s website for public review and comment. “
Mercer County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

3 WVa higher ed institutions share $516K for COVID response

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education is providing more than $516,000 to three higher education institutions in West Virginia to respond to the COVID–19 pandemic, the state’s U.S. senators said. The funding is allocated through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund and will be used to prevent,...
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

PSC to Hold Public Comment Hearings on Suddenlink

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Public Service Commission is holding three public comment hearings to give customers the opportunity to express their concerns with Suddenlink’s quality of service. Interested members of the public are welcome to attend. The hearings will be held in person:. Monday, August 23, 2021 at 5:00...
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Decision on school masks in WVa will be made at county level

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s public schools superintendent pushed back Wednesday against new recent federal guidelines that masks should be worn in schools, saying that any decision as the coronavirus pandemic drags into another school year will be left up to county officials. West Virginia will start the school...

Comments / 0

Community Policy