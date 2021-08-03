Cancel
Gibson Reveals the Inside Story of Epiphone Slash Collection "Clones"

By Rod Brakes
Guitar Player
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing last year's launch of the Gibson Slash Collection signature guitars, sibling brand Epiphone has recently unveiled their own equivalent models as part of their Inspired by Gibson line-up. Sporting the same finish and model names as the Gibsons these new Epiphone Les Pauls are are effectively clones. But how do they measure up? According to Gibson Brands’ Senior Product Development Engineer, Richard Akers, and Product Manager, Aljon Go, they are virtually identical.

MusicBillboard

Gibson Launches Record Label, to Release Slash Album Next Year

Gibson is getting into the record business. The inaugural release on the label will be the forthcoming album from Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, which has been slated for release early next year. "It's an honor to be the first release on the new, Gibson Records," said Slash,...
CarsGuitar Player

Gibson Releases ‘Holy Grail’ 1958 Flying V and Explorer Clones

Back in the late ‘50s, Gibson president Ted McCarty and his team were brainstorming ideas for electric guitars that would compete with the sleek, forward-thinking image of Fender – distinctive solidbody designs that would elevate them beyond their staid reputation as builders of traditional-looking instruments. In June 1957, three radical...
MusicGreenwichTime

Slash's Guitar of Choice? Gibson. His New Label? Also Gibson

Gibson Guitars isn’t just about selling instruments, anymore; with a newly created label, Gibson Records, the company is also in the business of selling albums — starting with a flagship release by Slash, of Guns N’ Roses fame, who’ll be putting out his next record through the imprint. The guitar...
TechnologyGuitar Player

Best Guitar Amps 2021: 10 Supreme Tube And Solid-State Amps For Home, Studio And Stage

One of the most challenging decisions a guitar player can make is picking the best guitar amp for them. It's a hotly contested question between many players - just how much of your tone comes from your amplifier, and how much is the electric guitar? While it’s true, your choice of six-string certainly influences your guitar tone greatly - as do your hands and overall technique - we would argue that your amp selection plays an equal-sized role in your quest for tone as your guitar.
ElectronicsGuitar World Magazine

Epiphone Emily Wolfe Sheraton Stealth review

A hefty semi-hollow with plenty of bite and bark, Wolfe's Sheraton is on the right side of feral, well attuned for blues and the like, but will come alive with a little overdrive. The support guitar brands show rising playing talent is vital, and it also sends a message. Seeing...
ElectronicsGuitar Player

Best Epiphone Les Pauls 2021: 10 Wallet-Friendly Single-Cuts That Give Gibson A Run For Its Money

The Les Paul is a tonal powerhouse. From its seemingly endless sustain, powerful mid-range, and creamy warm tone, it's the go-to guitar for many players who want to melt faces. While most players aspire to own a Gibson Les Paul one day, the rather sizable price tag can make them unobtainable. We believe, with Epiphone following closely in Gibson's footsteps - literally - in the last few years, they are now producing the best Epiphone Les Pauls they ever have done and are offering some unique takes on the famed single-cut.
Entertainmentsidestagemagazine.com

Gibson Records: Gibson Announces Launch of Record Label, First Album with Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, To Be Released in Partnership with BMG

First Album With Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. For the past 127 years, Gibson–the iconic American instrument brand–has been synonymous with creating and shaping sound across genres of music and generations of players. Gibson today announced the launch of Gibson Records, headquartered in Music City, Nashville, TN—alongside a strategic label partnership with BMG.
GuitarMusicRadar.com

Gibson adds a trio of limited edition acoustic guitars to its Exclusives Collection

Gibson's Exclusives Collection has been expanded with the addition of three of the Nashville-based guitar giants most-famous acoustic guitar designs in classy Ebony finishes. The J-45 Standard, SJ-200 Standard and Hummingbird Standard join a host of similarly finished electric guitars from Gibson's core range, plus an ES-335, Les Paul Classic and Les Paul Special in a very Chris Cornell-esque shade of Olive Drab green. Available exclusively via Gibson.com – hence the name – these acoustics offer an understated and limited edition alternative to the mainline models, but with the same build, feel and tone.
CarsGuitar World Magazine

Suhr debuts limited-edition Standard Legacy model inspired by John Suhr’s first-ever guitar design

Suhr has unveiled the latest addition to its lineup of luxuriously appointed electric guitars, the limited-edition Standard Legacy. The model itself is based on the blueprint created by John Suhr in 1984 while he was designing and building his first guitar, and arrives in the form of either a vintage-styled Gotoh 510 bridge-equipped iterations or a more modern-inspired Floyd Rose-loaded version.
CarsGuitar Player

Gibson Goes Back to Black with J-45, Hummingbird, and SJ-200 Acoustics

Gibson have announced three of their classic flat-top models – the J-45, Hummingbird, and SJ-200 – are now available in a traditional Ebony finish. Although Ebony finishes are a more common sight on electric guitars these days, Gibson's new acoustics are reminiscent of the familiar black finishes used for the L-0, L-00, and HG-00 flat-tops of the 1930s, and the black J-45 made in 1968.
CarsGuitar World Magazine

Ibanez debuts duo of sleek semi-hollow AR Standard models, the AR520H and AR520HFM

Ibanez has unveiled two elegantly styled electric guitars to join up with its existing AR Standard lineup, the AR520H and AR520HFM. Described by the brand as being inspired by the original Artist series models of the late ‘70s, the two dashing six-strings seek to combine luxurious looks with a robust tonal versatility.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

ESP adds electrifying Rainbow Crackle finish to its shred-ready LTD '87 Series models

Last January, ESP kicked off its 45th birthday celebration in style with the unveiling of its LTD '87 series of electric guitars. Boasting era-correct designs and hot-rod electronics, the line aimed to serve as a shred-friendly celebration of ESP's significant role in the development of hard rock and metal guitar tone in the late '80s and early '90s.
Carsguitar.com

The Big Review: Gibson’s new made-in-Nashville ES models

Gibson’s Memphis facility shuttered in early 2019, which meant that thinline semi and hollowbody guitar production was relocated northeast to the company’s main USA manufacturing plant in Nashville. Along with some of the Memphis factory’s hugely experienced staff, all of the equipment and tooling made the journey too, including some laminate presses that date back to Gibson’s Kalamazoo era.
MusicGuitar Player

Watch Gary Moore ‘Burst onto the Scene with Peter Green’s ‘Greeny’ Gibson Les Paul Standard

This live performance of "Don't Believe a Word" is probably one of the best clips of Gary Moore playing 'Greeny' you could hope to see. Filmed in the late ‘70s for the BBC TV show The Old Grey Whistle Test an unbeatable line-up of classic rock luminaries includes Moore's Thin Lizzy bandmates, guitarist Scott Gorham and bassist/vocalist Phil Lynott; Deep Purple keys player Don Airey; and Jeff Beck/Rainbow drummer Cozy Powell.
CarsMusicRadar.com

ESP offers its retro-shred LTD '87 Series in the ultimate retro-shred finish

ESP Guitars, which celebrates its 45th anniversary this year, has updated its LTD '87 Series of shred-ready electric guitars and the high-performance P-style Surveyor Bass in Rainbow Crackle finish. It really couldn't get much more 80s and to paraphrase the famous anti-drugs campaign of the era, Rainbow Crackle is like...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Guthrie Govan: "Make sure you explore the whole range of your guitar – not only will you become a better player, but also a more informed buyer"

What was the first serious guitar that you bought with your own money?. “I’m going to have to say an Ibanez JEM, I think. I had the precursor to that in the form of an Ibanez RG550, which was none more black, but I don’t know if that quite qualifies as my first serious guitar because I bought it wishing it were a JEM. So when I actually got a JEM, that felt like a momentous occasion… for about a year and then I thought, ‘I’m going to have to sell this because it looks like somebody else’s guitar.’ I sold that guitar not long after acquiring it in the hope of shedding any unnecessary Steve Vai connotation and ended up buying a more grown-up looking Paul Reed Smith.”

