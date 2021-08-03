17 Must-Have Grilling Tools And Essentials You Need For Your Next BBQ, According To Pro Chefs

With Louisiana setting records for COVID-19 hospitalizations and the reinstated mask mandate to help curb the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, these days we’re opting for a semi-self-lockdown. That plus the oppressive heat means we aren’t even going out on our daily walks with any regularity. All of this to say I’m looking for safe and cheap thrills at home. My yoga and meditation practices are on solid footing, the plants are flourishing and there’s not much left for me to decorate or redecorate, since I already did that during the last actual lockdown. So, I’m tinkering in the kitchen. My latest and most exciting creation is a cheesecake yogurt cup that has been my go-to snack or dessert the past week. Now, stay with me on this one. It is hubby approved, so don’t dismiss it because it sounds like health food. Here’s how to make it: