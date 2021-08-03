Cancel
Position Outlook: Georgia's OLB situation headed into preseason cmap

By Jake Rowe
247Sports
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust is here and that means that preseason camp is nearly upon us. It'll begin at the end of this week and it should be an exciting few weeks. Position battles will sort themselves out and Kirby Smart's sixth team will take the next step in establishing its identity. Unlike...

247Sports

247Sports

27K+
Followers
226K+
Post
8M+
Views
Georgia’s top-5 defensive players for 2021: No. 5 OLB Adam Anderson

We are currently ranking Georgia’s top-five defensive players entering the 2021 college football season and are starting out with outside linebacker Adam Anderson at No. 5. Anderson is expected to be a key player for the Bulldogs this season. He is projected to be one of Georgia’s top pass rushing threat and has been very effective in the limited snaps throughout his career. Anderson and Nolan Smith will be Georgia’s top two edge rushers when the Dawgs open the season against Clemson.
247Sports

Georgia football depth chart projection on defense ahead of camp

Georgia's 2021 journey began back in January. Once Kirby Smart and company knew which players were moving on and which ones were coming back/in, they got the ball rolling. The Bulldogs have gone through winter and summer workouts. Unlike 2020, they got in a full spring and we saw a glimpse of what this team can be on G-Day. Expectations are, once again, very high. Georgia has been picked by league media to win the SEC East and most consider it a College Football Playoff contender.
Two UGA players named among SEC's 10 best prospects for 2022 NFL Draft

Outlets continue to take an early look ahead to the 2022 NFL Draft, which figures to once again be stocked with Southeastern Conference stars. That's because the SEC has had more players drafted for the past 15 years, with 65 players selected in this year's draft, breaking the record set by the conference in the 2019 NFL Draft. This week, Pro Football Focus provided its take on the 10 top SEC players to watch for the 2022 NFL Draft, and Georgia had two players make the list.
Top 10 2022 NFL Draft prospects in the SEC

Anyone who believes the SEC is overrated needs to look no further than the conference's NFL draft history. The NFL has no vested interest in one school or the other yet still utilizes more draft capital on SEC players than any other college football conference in America. The 2022 class...
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
'This kid can fly': What Alabama is getting with its latest commit

The hype surrounding Kobe Prentice began to take off shortly after he did. The speedy receiver turned heads at an Alabama camp last month, posting a 4.38 time in the 40-yard dash. His recruitment only accelerated from there. Prentice committed to Maryland in late June before receiving a confirmed offer...
FanBuzz

How Nick Saban Spent His First Big Bonus Check is Inspirational

Nick Saban’s contract makes him the unofficial governor of Alabama. Saban, who is in the midst of leading potentially the greatest sports dynasty of all time, is put on a pedestal for his football acumen, but there is an incredible human being behind the stern-faced Crimson Tide leader. Before Alabama,...
Is Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence showing early signs of being a bust?

Welcome to the NFL Trevor Lawrence. On his first 11-on-11 in training camp Monday, ESPN reported he struggled when the Jaguars’ defense was allowed to play press coverage and go after his passes. Lawrence went 1-6 with two interceptions and he had a pass batted down. This may come as...
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
SEC preseason poll and team: Alabama leads the way, Georgia follows

Will Nick Saban finally be overtaken by a former assistant? The SEC media thinks not. Alabama and Saban's defending national champion squad was picked to repeat as SEC champion Friday, and Georgia, coached by former Saban assistant Kirby Smart, is predicted to win the SEC East but lose in the championship game.
Georgia picked first in East in SEC Preseason Poll, Ten Bulldogs honored

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Georgia Bulldogs have been selected to win the SEC Eastern Division, according to a preseason poll of media at SEC Media Days. Georgia tallied 923 points, including 124 first-place votes, while Florida was second with 784 points and seven votes to win the division. Kentucky was third with 624 points.
Preseason Position Preview: Specialists

The offseason is quickly coming to an end as Alabama will open its preseason camp Thursday, Aug. 5. Over the next two weeks, BamaOnLine will break down each position group on the Crimson Tide’s 2021 roster by examining which players Alabama lost, who is coming back, the newcomers that joined the program and guys that could step up during fall camp.
NBC Chicago

Under Center Podcast: Bears Sign Alec Ogletree, Offensive Line Is in Disarray, and Justin Fields Impresses

Under Center Podcast: O-Line is in disarray, Fields impresses originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Training camp moves on as the Bears get prepared for the regular season. Ken Davis and Alex Shapiro break down the latest news on the Bears as they add a veteran linebacker to the group by signing Alec Ogletree, they discuss the injured offensive line as rookie Teven Jenkins and others missed time this week, and ESPN's Louis Riddick is hearing some things about the Bears' rookie QB Justin Fields. At the end of the pod a double portion of the Podcast Review of the Day featuring one of the greatest reviews of all time, and a review that gets a little spicy with one of the hosts.
The Press

NU OLB JoJo Domann named to preseason Nagurski watchlist

Watchlist season rolls on, and JoJo Domann is being recognized again. The Nebraska senior outside linebacker was named to the preseason Bronko Nagurski Trophy watchlist Tuesday morning. Domann, the 6-foot-1, 230-pounder, played every snap over eight games for the Huskers in 2020 and finished with a career-best 58 tackles (6½...

