Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cary, NC

North Carolina libraries institute mask requirement as mega-retailers mandate face coverings

Posted by 
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IjOgD_0bGidRj800

Depending on where you go, you could be denied indoor entry without having a mask on hand. Some places and stores are reinstating mandates.

Beginning Monday, the Wake County Library System is requiring all visitors and staff members to wear a face covering at branches.

The Durham County Library System has a similar requirement.

Mega-retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Best Buy are updating their policies in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Employees are required to wear masks.

Walmart, Google among companies rolling out COVID vaccine requirements for employees | LIST

Customers, at most of the spots, aren't required to wear face coverings indoors if fully-vaccinated, but are strongly encouraged if unvaccinated.

ABC11 found people voluntarily taking the safety measure while out shopping in the Cary Crossroads area.

"It's still annoying, but of course, we all should take precautions just in case," said Cary resident Antonio Wright. "Of course, with the Delta variant going around, it's tough, but I guess it's necessary."

The changes getting mixed reaction.

"I'm vaccinated personally, so I think it's a bit silly to require to wear a mask," said Cary resident Sophia Lloyd.

"I'm not vaccinated and I agree, I should be wearing a mask," said Cary resident Lizzie Camstra, who is planning to get the shot next week ahead of heading off to college. "I don't have as many things that I can go out and do because I'm not vaccinated."

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Comments / 7

ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham County, NC
Health
Wake County, NC
Health
County
Wake County, NC
County
Durham County, NC
Wake County, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
Cary, NC
Health
Durham County, NC
Government
Cary, NC
Government
City
Cary, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Target#Covid#Coronavirus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related

Comments / 7

Community Policy