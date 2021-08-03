Maryvale Prep hires Brian Reese away from Glenelg Country as girls lacrosse coach

Brian Reese, a 1998 Maryland graduate and former All-America defenseman, brings extensive coaching experience to Maryvale Prep, most recently an eight-year run at Glenelg Country. Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun

Maryvale Prep announced Tuesday that it has hired Brian Reese as its head lacrosse coach.

Reese, a 1998 Maryland graduate and former All-America defenseman, brings extensive coaching experience, most recently an eight-year run at Glenelg Country where he and co-coach Paige Walton guided the Dragons to two Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference titles before a move up to the A Conference in 2017.

Reese replaces Kim Dubansky, who stepped down in June. He’ll also serve as the school’s assistant athletic director.

This spring, the Lions (6-8) finished sixth place in the IAAM with a 5-7 league mark. They opened the postseason with a 14-8 win over John Carroll before falling to Notre Dame Prep, 15-6, in the quarterfinals. Reese sees a team with potential that he hopes he can turn into a perennial contender.

“I’m excited to get there,” he said. “I think it’s a school that has been at the top of the A Conference before and they are looking to get back there, so they’ve showed a good commitment to providing the best for their student athletes and I’m looking forward to working with a group that’s been pretty close. They’ve had some really close games, been right in the thick of things and hopefully I can help them get over that hump and reach the top of the conference.”

Maryvale Prep athletic director Terri Moeser, who praised the work of the school’s hiring committee, was impressed with Reese’s coaching resume and what he showed in the interview process.

“I think he was just real genuine, honest, and he wants to be successful and I felt he showed that in the interview with how he wants to have fun, but also work hard with the team. He’s going to try some new things and be creative and I think he just has a great commitment level to girls lacrosse,” she said.

Reese, who played professionally for seven years in National Lacrosse League and Major League Lacrosse, has enjoyed success everywhere he’s coached. He served as head coach and general manager of the MLL’s Denver Outlaws and was named the league’s Coach of the Year in 2009. He also was part of his wife Cathy Reese’s coaching staff when the Terps won a national title in 2010.

At Glenelg Country, the Dragons went 18-0 in capturing their second straight B Conference crown in 2016 before moving on to the A Conference and enjoying a 15-5 campaign in 2017 that earned Reese and Walton All-Metro Coach of the Year honors . Reese hopes to help end the Lions’ championship drought with the program’s lone IAAM crown coming in 2002.

“I think it starts with having a great culture, a great atmosphere and I want it to be a program that the girls look back and are excited about their four years and felt they had a great experience playing lacrosse there,” he said. “That’s first and foremost and then it’s just being the best lacrosse team we can be and try to maximize the talent that is there. They have some good players that I’ve seen playing against them, so it’s just putting them in the best position where they can be successful and have fun doing it.”