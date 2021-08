Imports from OPEC reduced to irrelevancy. Production of US crude oil, including condensate, in May, at 11.2 million barrels per day, was still down 13% from the peak in late 2019 and back at July 2018 levels, according to EIA data released on Friday. What is fascinating – given how US production doubled over the past decade, reducing US imports from OPEC to nearly nothing (more on that in a moment), crushing the price of oil, and crushing in the process investors in the US oil sector – is how oil drillers in the US, and their battered investors, have refused to raise production back to 2019 levels, despite the recovery in the price of oil.