Castle of Pixel Skulls Review
In the latest pixel platformer to hit the market, Castle of Pixel Skulls, a small skeleton must escape a castle full of enemies and traps. Yes, you’ll have almost certainly have seen something similar to this more than a few times on your adventures. Personally, I’ve lost count of the amount of castles I’ve conquered! But whilst it’s admittedly lacking in originality, there’s technically nothing excluding Castle of Pixel Skulls from being a great game in its own right.www.thexboxhub.com
