Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

I Just Want It To Be Like Old Times

By Siobhan Byrd
Thought Catalog
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI just want it to be like old times. I just want to be outside with our backs on the grass and eyes up at the stars. I just want it to be like old times where we are laughing the night away and we are smiling at the little specks of light in the pitch black sky. As we share comfort and warmth in each other’s embrace, finding a home under the thousands of nebulas and galaxies shining down on us. We do not have anyone but each other, and the night sky is the only other person who knows all of our secrets.

thoughtcatalog.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

Just Let Me Love You

Just let me love you with all the ugliness you think is within you. Let me love you with all your messiness and uncertainty. Let me do it without you questioning the reasons behind this love. Let me do it without you asking yourself, “Why does she love me?”. Just...
Santa Barbara, CA957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “I just want to hit it and quit it, toot it and boot it.”

Hey guys. I have a question for the men out there listening. I am 29 years old woman who just wants to have fun. I’ve been seeing this guy and so far we have gone on 4 dates over a one month period. He’s the one who made the 1st move, he’s the one who insisted I go out with him. I got out of a long term relationship and I’ve been single for a year. I met this guy on Instagram and I made it clear I am not looking for anything serious at the moment. I’m here for a good time not a long time. Well like I mentioned we’ve already been on 4 dates and he hasn’t even tried to make moves on me. I don’t get it. My intentions are to have a good time that’s it. I’m not looking for a relationship. He’s the one that goes out of his way to wine and dine me. We have a day trip to Santa Barbara planned for this weekend and if he doesn’t make a move I am going to cut him off. My coworker told me that it’s messed up if I go out with him again and then just cut him off since he seems to be a good guy. I don’t think it is, I’ve been completely honest and if IT is not going to happen, it’s a waste of my time. She’s trying to make me feel guilty and it’s not very lady like. Should I feel guilty? Because I don’t, so does that make me a bad person? Why can’t a girl just have fun? (email your situation to listeners@957thebeatfm.com)
University of North Carolinasportswar.com

"I Like Ike". It worked the first time it was used.

Isaac Traudt's Dad tweets about his son...with Isaac McKneely as well -- bhc333 08/04/2021 11:47AM. Two Isaacs? Perhaps the good Lord will provide a ram for the sacrifice? ** -- PST-1992 08/04/2021 3:51PM. Actually was thinking about UNC... it too has a ram for a mascot..... ** -- PST-1992 08/04/2021...
LifestyleThought Catalog

Go Somewhere That Inspires You

Go somewhere that reminds you of your biggest dreams, the ones that brightened your young eyes, filled your heart to the brim with passion and excitement. Remember those dreams? The ones that you kept tucked away from the world while you were trying to be what others wanted you to be? Oh, how the world seemed like such a grand place where you could do anything! Pick up the paintbrush, the guitar, the pen and notebook, and go to a place that makes you forget how old you are because it brings all the color and life back into your soul.
Relationship Advicethecoupleconnection.net

Is He Really Into Me Or Is It Just My Imagination?

In a relationship, wouldn’t it be nice if you could just read every guy’s mind? And know if he was into you? Well, maybe you don’t want to hear every thought he is thinking while on a date but at least some of them to figure out if he likes you. It’ll save so much time and reduce the anxiety you feel. The good thing is there is an alternative. Look for the following signs that he’s into you. This advice is brought to you by datingadviceguru.com.
LifestyleThought Catalog

It’s Time To Reclaim The Meaning Of Beauty

I want you to sparkle. To stop denying yourself beauty for the sake of practicality or intelligence. We must reclaim beauty for what it truly is—life essence dropped carefully, shared spontaneously, drank in eagerly, appreciated reverently. A wanting for life and its courageous glory is what wakes us, keeps the...
Beauty & FashionThought Catalog

There’s Nothing Wrong With Being A Little Bougie Sometimes

When we call someone bougie, we mean they’re frequently into some of the finer things in life – food, fashion, culture, travel, and just about anything else that may be considered nice or fancy. Those who are referred to as bougie may be known for being sophisticated and classy due to their palate for different things that meet their desired bougie aesthetic. And while being bougie isn’t necessarily a bad thing, sometimes it can rub some people the wrong way. The word has been directed my way as an insult and sometimes as a compliment. But deep down, I don’t believe there’s anything wrong with being a little bougie sometimes.
CelebritiesVulture

Yes, That’s Literally Daddy’s Birth Name. Please Stop Asking.

Thanks to the coronavirus, comedians are now trapped at home like the rest of us, so we decided that while we’re all self-isolating, we’d do something a little different from our usual “Follow Friday” column. Instead of interviewing up-and-coming comedians we love on Twitter, we’re going live on Instagram every week to check in with some of our favorite people in comedy to get a firsthand look at how they’re handling the pandemic. So welcome to our new version of the column, now titled “Follow (From a Safe Distance) Friday.”
Petsbestfriends.org

Wanted: Old pit bull to love

Love is all you need, they say, and it was certainly all Gemma was ever looking for. She leaned hard against people, looking for pats and behind-the-ear scratches whenever she got the chance. Her tail was always wagging. But because of a long list of special medical and behavioral needs, as well as her advancing age, it was hard for her to find a home. At nearly 10 years old, it wasn’t even clear whether she’d ever known the love of a family or the security of a home. Before coming to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary as far as anyone knew, she’d only been in a shelter.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Mom Looks under Teenage Son's Bed, Makes Horror Find

Amanda Nighbert, a dietitian and fitness enthusiast, recently had the shock of her life after moving her son's bed and finding something very disgusting hiding under it. As a rule, parents might want to stay away from their children's bedrooms during their teenage years in order to avoid awkward discoveries, but Amanda broke that rule and came face-to-face with a pile of trash.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Couple in Love Decided to Prove Their Feelings

Being in a relationship can be hard work. These three jokes about relationships will have you laughing out loud and perhaps leave you thinking about your own relationship!. Once upon a time, a couple were deeply and madly in love. They decided that they wanted to express their love for one another. So they thought about a big romantic gesture they could do for each other.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Carrie and Big Spotted Together For the First Time in And Just Like That...

Big is finally back on the set of And Just Like That..., the Sex and the City reboot, but we can’t exactly say he looks happy to see Carrie. It’s been 11 years since the second Sex and the City movie premiered, and in that time, we’ve had plenty of opportunities to daydream about what exactly happens to Carrie and Big’s relationship. When it was revealed that Chris Noth would indeed join the revival series, along with Carrie’s other notable ex and fan favorite Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), fan rumors started swirling even harder.
Relationship AdviceBoston Globe

Am I into her or do I just want a relationship?

We’re looking for letters! Send your relationship question to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Q. First off, big fan of Love Letters. I found the column back in September and have read each letter since, every day before I start work. I’ll do my best to describe my thoughts...
RelationshipsBrunswick News

I want to get my ears pierced like my sister did!

I’m a 15-year-old boy, and I want to get my ears pierced just like my 17-year-old big sister. I think she’s now had her ears pierced for about a year already. My parents have said no to me every time I have asked them and trust me — I have asked them in a nice and polite way every single time.

Comments / 1

Community Policy