Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Rethinking tort reform in the wake of the pandemic

By Eric Dessner, MD
KevinMD.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had a bit of a reprieve, but now it’s over. The chorus of pots and pans that applauded our efforts during the height of the pandemic have long since faded into silence. The brassware has been put back in the cupboard, and the chest-thumping of the American malpractice gorilla has come back into focus, even louder than ever.

www.kevinmd.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tort Reform#American#Outfront Media#Covid#Edc#Ama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
MTA
Related
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Does bail reform need reform?

Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt and his counterpart in the Assembly, Minority Leader Will Barclay, have both spoken out against Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision to declare a state of emergency around gun violence. But Ortt told Capital Tonight that criticism of the governor’s actions in no way means that his conference doesn’t take gun violence seriously.
California StatePosted by
The Center Square

California to be first state to mandate COVID vaccine for health care workers

(The Center Square) – California plans to be the first state to enact a new requirement for a major employment sector. The California Department of Public Health announced it soon would require workers in hospitals, nursing facilities, long-term care homes and other health care-related fields to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of a medical or religious exemption. Workers would have to comply with the new order by the end of September.
Santa Clarita, CAsignalscv.com

County will require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda Solis announced Wednesday night that she issued an executive order mandating that the county’s more than 100,000-person workforce must receive the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 1. “As vaccinations continue at a pace slower than what is necessary to slow the spread, the...
Public HealthAmerican Progress

Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination for Health Care Workers as a Condition for Medicare and Medicaid Participation

Despite months of public and private efforts to make vaccines widely accessible, about 40 percent of adults in the United States are not yet fully vaccinated. As coronavirus cases surge, overwhelming hospitals in some parts of the country, colleges and universities, private employers, and states and cities are imposing vaccine mandates for employees, students, and customers. With new evidence suggesting that the delta variant is more transmissible than prior strains and that a majority of the remaining unvaccinated are unlikely to seek out vaccination, the United States urgently needs to use all available tools to increase vaccination rates and avoid continued surges, along with their health and economic impacts. The Medicare and Medicaid Conditions of Participation and Conditions for Coverage are untapped levers the federal government can use to support this effort.
Harvard, MAHarvard Medical School

Rethink, Respond, Rebuild

The Program in Global Public Policy and Social Change in Harvard Medical School’s Department of Global Health and Social Medicine has been awarded a grant from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation for COVID Academy. This project brings together public sector leaders and public health and medical experts to investigate and evaluate the implementation of equity-centered COVID response and recovery strategies.
Public HealthNews 8 KFMB

State orders all workers in health care settings to be vaccinated

CALIFORNIA, USA — All workers in health-care facilities across California will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 under a revised order issued Thursday by the state Department of Public Health. The state had previously announced that workers in health-care settings had the option of either being vaccinated or...
Madison, WICBS 58

‘It should be an option’: Health care workers protest vaccine mandates

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An online petition against mandatory vaccinations for health workers is gaining momentum. It started after several large health care providers announced they will require staff to be vaccinated in an effort to protect staff and patients from COVID-19. Over 10,000 people have signed Taylor Falesnik's...
EducationWAFF

Back-to-school toolkit created by Department of Public Health

Senator Tommy Tuberville said on Wednesday officials in each school district should make the decision to require masks based on their own research. More details on the newly released ADPH COVID toolbox. Updated: 16 hours ago. WAFF's Tiffany Thompson reporting. Health. UAB doctor on delta variant: 'a powder keg of...
BusinessMarietta Daily Journal

Activision Blizzard employees walk out, demand reforms in wake of discrimination suit

Employees at Activision Blizzard walked off the job Wednesday to protest the company’s response to an explosive lawsuit filed last week alleging pervasive discrimination and harassment against women. The suit, filed against the company by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, largely focuses on the Blizzard division of...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

A legal reckoning may be coming for the lawyers who helped Trump push election lies

"There’s a duty that counsel has that when you’re submitting a sworn statement . . . that you have reviewed it, that you had done some minimal due diligence.” You might expect to hear that statement in a first-year law school class. Instead, it was made by a federal court judge in Michigan during an extraordinary court session that underscored the irresponsibility of lawyers who sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Unlike for former president Donald Trump and other politicians who lie with seeming impunity, there may be real consequences for the lawyers who helped him peddle his spurious claims about election fraud.

Comments / 0

Community Policy