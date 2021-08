INDIANAPOLIS — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has been picking up the fight for Ohio spring football. It’s a hot-button issue among high school coaches and players in the state. In Texas, Florida, Georgia, California and a host of the country’s top talent-producing states, football has a place in the spring. In Ohio, it’s verboten. As the focus on college football recruiting has grown in the past two decades, college coaches lean toward states that have allowed it. Every year those kids are getting more practices, more live reps and more opportunities for in-person football evaluation from college coaches who have time to be on the road during the spring — time that’s much harder to find in the fall.