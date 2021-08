TOKYO — In a way, it felt like a graduation. Once Regan Smith climbed out of the Tokyo Aquatics Center pool, the Lakeville swimmer recognized she was no longer a rookie. Smith earned another silver medal Sunday in her final race of the Tokyo Olympics, the women's 4x100-meter medley relay. She ended her first Summer Games with three medals: silver in the relay and the 200 butterfly, and bronze in the 100 backstroke. Smith, 19, was among five U.S. swimmers to win three or more medals in Tokyo as the sport wrapped up its Olympic schedule Sunday in Tokyo.