Travel plans in a tailspin as Spirit Airline delays and cancellations wrack Bradley

By Marissa Solomon
Posted by 
FOX 61
FOX 61
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nMeA7_0bGiZwg100

Flying Spirit? Chances are you won't be.

Travelers stood in line at the Spirit Airlines check-in counter Tuesday morning only to learn they will be changing their plans.

A slew of Spirit Airlines delays and cancellations in cities around the country are impacting travelers in and out of Connecticut.

For 8-year-old Danielle Goreon-Fallen and 4-year-old Aatif Broomes, both of Albany, N.Y., their flight for a family trip to Myrtle Beach was canceled without notice.

"I'm sad because we did all that packing all night and it took us a long time. So we have to do everything we did all over again," Goreon-Fallen told FOX61.

The family now plans to go to the aquarium, but they are still searching for flights on alternate airlines to get to Myrtle Beach.

They said the trip would have been Broomes's first time on a plane, and he had been excitedly asking about it for days.

"Now we have to stand in line for a long time, waiting to do something," Goreon-Fallen said.

Jackie Davidoff and Jack Spector, both of Delray Beach, F.L., are also dealing with last-minute cancellations. The two had plans to go back to Florida on Tuesday. Now, they won't be getting home until at least Friday.

Davidoff told FOX61 that the airline sent them an email a few hours before their flight saying it was canceled entirely.

"So we couldn't get ahold of them on the phone because they say their systems are down, then somebody called us and told us they were on strike. So we ran to the airport," Davidoff said.

Upon arriving at the airport, they went to the Spirit check-in desk, got a refund for their canceled flight, and immediately booked tickets home through JetBlue.

"It's terrible," Spector said of the cancellations. He is self-employed and had to tell his customers he won't be back home until Saturday. Spector said it's affecting his business.

"It hurts the pocketbook. My car's over there getting $10 a day, I still got to pay that," he said.

Luckily, the pair have friends they can stay with until their next flight.

Davidoff and Spector said they've never experienced delays and cancellations like these before, and that online and over the phone the airline was nearly impossible to get in touch with.

Spirit shared the following statement to FOX61:

"We're working around the clock to get back on track in the wake of some travel disruptions due to a series of operational challenges. We understand how frustrating it is for our Guests when plans change unexpectedly, and we're working to find solutions. We ask Guests to watch for notifications and check their flight status before heading to the airport. As a team, we strive every day to get our Guests where they need to go on time. We sincerely regret the inconvenience this has caused."

On Monday, the Connecticut Airport Authority advised passengers who are scheduled to travel on Spirit Airlines to contact the airline directly to confirm the status of their flights before traveling to Bradley International Airport.

The delays and cancellations have now continued into Tuesday.

If you have an upcoming trip with Spirit Airlines, check your flight status here.

FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
