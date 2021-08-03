Cancel
NFL

Steelers vs Cowboys HOF game: Mason Rudolph to start at QB for Pittsburgh

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
When Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke to the media on Tuesday about this week’s Hall of Fame Game with the Dallas Cowboys, he announced Mason Rudolph would be the starting quarterback.

According to Tomlin, Rudolph and newcomer Dwayne Haskins would split the first half leaving Josh Dobbs to play the entire second half.

Rudolph and Haskins are squarely in a competition for the backup quarterback position with a future starting spot potentially on the line as well. Rudolph is the incumbent reserve and has been a Steelers starter back in 2019. Haskins on the other hand came into the league as a first-round pick and was thrust into the starting lineup as a rookie.

In training camp, Haskins has shown those skills that earned him a first-round grade in 2019 and Rudolph might be in a position to hold Haskins off throughout training camp.

Check out best pics from week 2 of Steelers training camp

