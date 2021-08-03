Cancel
Turquoise Miami, Mom Of Fetty Wap's Late Daughter Lauren, Asks Fans To Be Kinder To The Rapper: 'You Don’t Have To Kick A Man While He’s Down'

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
Turquoise Miami, the mother of Fetty Wap's late daughter, asked the public to be kinder to the rapper while he mourns the loss of four-year-old Lauren Maxwell.

Miami condemned those who were criticizing the "Trap Queen" crooner's parenting after she confirmed on Sunday, August 1, that the former couple's little girl died.

"You don’t have to kick a man while he’s down, Losing a child is as down as it gets," Fetty Wap's baby mama insisted on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 3. She admitted to complaining about her ex in old videos — posted between 2017 to 2019 — but stated their "co parenting had improved off the 'gram."

Miami explained the two "came to a better place for Lauren." She continued to applaud the "679" rapper, telling her followers Fetty Wap (born Willie Junior Maxwell II) had become more financially and emotionally responsible for their late daughter, whose cause of death has not been revealed.

“All that Y’all need to know is Lauren loved her daddy and he loved her," she wrote in her lengthy post. “She made him laugh with her crazy funny personality and she loved to be the center of attention and he loved to be her audience.”

Miami then asked the public to be "more compassionate" towards the grieving father, 30, telling fans to send him love during this tragic time. She also thanked those who were sending the parents prayers, wishes and kindness, writing: "The energy is appreciated and felt."

The grieving mama broke the news about Lauren's death in an emotional Instagram post. While keeping the details surrounding her death under wraps, she wrote: "This is my amazing ,beautiful , funny , vibrant, loving ,talented , smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius."

“If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'i love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip,“ Miami concluded.

As OK! previously reported, the rapper spoke out about his daughter on Instagram. In the video, he kissed a photo of Lauren, and asked his fans to post "all butterflies" in tribute. "I appreciate y’all for real," he tearfully said of the outpouring of support from his fans. "That’s love, she’d be happy as hell."

He previously gave Lauren a shout out after his Rolling Loud performance in Miami last weekend. “LoLo daddy did that sh*t for you last night baby girl," he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time.

Lauren was one of the artist's six children. He also shares two children with ex Lezhea Keona, a daughter with Masika Kalysha, one daughter with Elaynna Parker and a daughter with Alexis Skyy.

