almanac

By Wes Beyer
 2 days ago

Today is the 216th day of 2021 and the 46th day of summer. TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1914, Germany invaded Belgium, prompting Great Britain to declare war on Germany. In 1944, the Gestapo arrested diarist Anne Frank and the other inhabitants of the “Secret Annex” in Amsterdam. In 1977, President Jimmy...

