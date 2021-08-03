Cancel
Over 140 COVID-19 cases reported in Chandler schools in two weeks

By Jessica Goodman
AZFamily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler Unified School District (CUSD) is reporting 142 cases of COVID-19 since school started on July 21. There are are currently 103 "active cases" and 39 cases have been "resolved". The school district labels "active cases" as "a student or staff member participating in on-campus activities who has tested positive for an active COVID-19 infection." "Resolved" cases are individuals who no longer have COVID-19 and are cleared to return to campus.

