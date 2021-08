Two days after leading the Strasburg Express to the 2021 Valley Baseball League title, manager George Laase said “it’s still surreal.”. Laase, who has been a mainstay in the VBL since joining the league as a player in 2003, left the Staunton Braves two years ago to take over as the manager of the Express. In his first season at the helm (COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 Valley League season), he guided Strasburg to its third championship and the first since the Express won back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016.