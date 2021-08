This young company is at the top of its industry. It's the highest-grossing app in the Education category, in both the App Store and Google Play store. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) just went public, and despite being the hot topic, it was met with an underwhelming response from investors, dropping 8% on its first day. But just 24 hours earlier another technology company hit the markets with a 36% day-one pop, and it could be a rewarding long-term buy.