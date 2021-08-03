Cancel
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

By Associated Press
KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — A Pentagon police officer died after being stabbed Tuesday during a burst of violence at a transit center outside the building, and a suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene, the Pentagon said Tuesday. The Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was...

