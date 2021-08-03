Cancel
Doggers Eager for Start of Fall Camp

By Sunrise Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe start camp of fall camp for high school football is right around the corner. Monday marks the first day that team across Oklahoma for organized practice. At Dewey High School, the impact of spring ball and 7-on-7 camp will be felt at the start of the three week lead up to zero week contests. With limited offseason activities last year, teams were at a disadvantage. Bulldoggers head coach Trent Turner says that won’t be the case this season.

