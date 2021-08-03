Busy, Beautiful Grandmillennial Wallpaper Is Having a Moment…Again
Upgrade boring white walls with fresh and fun color by pasting and papering them in graphic prints. If you’ve noticed an unusual number of fabric skirts hanging under kitchen sinks, gingham tablecloths, painted porcelain, lace curtains, and print wallpaper swirling around the design universe, then you’ve already recognized the grandmillennial design trend. The shorthand description of this phenomenon is that 30-somethings have co-opted the style of their grandparents, in a look that’s the polar opposite of austere minimalism, and light years away from the white-washed farmhouse and cool-coastal looks that have been popular for years now. Whether people are craving more comfortable living spaces after more time at home, or if the pendulum is in full swing, it’s evidence that everything old can be new again.www.sunset.com
