Former Washington edge rusher Joe Tryon was one of the most surprising picks of the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers snapped him up at No. 32 overall. Tryon opted out of the 2020 season, although he did post strong numbers for the Huskies as a sophomore in 2019. With the last pick in the first round, the Bucs evidently saw some upside there even though Tryon was under the radar.