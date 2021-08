Martinez, Calif. – Today, the District Attorney’s Office is sharing important tips for consumers to avoid rental scams. Scammers will list properties for rent online (i.e., Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace) even though they do not own them or have authority to rent them out. The scammer will attempt to have a prospective renter wire transfer or demand cash payment for the lease and or deposit, by claiming they can rent it but are not available to show it now.