Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Louisville enters new phase of dealing with COVID-19

Posted by 
Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville, Kentucky
 6 days ago

On Tuesday, Mayor Greg Fischer said the city is at a different point in the struggle against COVID-19.

For the past three weeks, COVID cases in the city have rapidly increased. The mayor said it’s a reminder that the country is still in a pandemic and everyone must remain humble to a relentless virus.

“A lot of people think they’re done with it, but this virus is not done with us,” the Mayor said. “Its job is to keep coming after us and it’s doing that all over the country right now.”

Mayor Fischer called upon local employers to join Metro Government, Jefferson County Public Schools, Ford and many others in adopting recommendations to wear masks to help prevent further spread of infection in the community.

“Please take the steps to protect yourself and your family,” he said. “Wearing a mask in public indoor spaces is a simple act that can help contain the virus. It’s a small inconvenience and we must be attentive and responsive to the numbers. Let’s keep fighting back.”

Here are the key COVID-19 data metrics for August 2, 2021:

  • Louisville is in the orange alert level for community spread of COVID-19.
  • There were 1,230 new cases over the previous two weeks, two new deaths were reported.
  • Hospitalization data:
  • 123 patients currently hospitalized have COVID-19.
  • 37 patients in ICU with COVID-19.
  • 17 COVID-19 patients on ventilators

Vaccines

  • 871,692 total vaccine doses given in Metro Louisville since December
  • 57.3% of Louisville residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 48.3% have completed the vaccine series

Connie Mendel, Deputy Director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, reported that travel, social events and healthcare settings were the top three patient exposure settings reported by contact tracers for individuals that were contacts of positive cases. She further indicated the increase in cases, hospitalizations and patients in the ICU across the country are the reason the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its guidance on mask wearing in indoor public spaces and in K-12 schools. As a result, JCPS and Louisville Metro Government have since adopted these recommendations for all students, employees, and visitors.

“These CDC recommendations were implemented to prevent the spread of the Delta variant, protect others and to prevent outbreaks in areas of substantial or high community transmission,” Mendel said.

With multiple layers of protection to use to stop the spread of COVID-19, Mendel stressed that it will take effort from everyone to limit the virus and its mobility. She encouraged residents to wear masks in public settings and around individuals that are not in their immediate household. Additionally, she stated that residents should continue to sanitize their hands when touching surfaces, refrain from touching their face after, avoid large crowds, use six feet of spacing for social distancing, and ultimately to get vaccinated, which can’t be stressed enough

“The most important preventative public health measure you can use is to get vaccinated,” Mendel said. “We know the virus can evade our defenses sometimes, but the more layers of prevention we use, the better our defenses are at protecting ourselves, our friends and family from becoming sick with COVID.”

Individuals who need assistance scheduling a vaccine appointment or finding a vaccine clinic can call the LOU Health Helpline at 502-912-8598 or visit vaccines.gov to find providers near them. They can also text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for English or VACUNA (822862) for Spanish to receive an address of nearby vaccination centers.

Medical Expert Discusses Seriousness of the Delta Variant

Dr. Mark Burns, an infectious disease specialist in the University of Louisville School of Medicine discussed the contagiousness of the Delta variant and why it has become problematic in the fight against COVID. Dr. Burns said that the presence of variants is essentially the virus becoming smarter. When the virus replicates it mutates and that mutation occurs in the spike protein that improves the receptors binding to our own cells. This leads to an increase in its ability to evade the body’s immune defense system that ordinarily would try to attack the virus, thus resulting in a more contagious virus.

Dr. Burns indicated that scientists have found an increase in the viral load that was 1,200 times greater in individuals infected with the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the incubation period is also shorter. “This causes this variant to be more transmissible, while scientists have also found that the virus itself can shed at a higher level and for a more prolonged period of time.

Dr. Burns addressed concerns over vaccine breakthrough cases stating that while they are reports they represent less than 1 percent of all vaccinated cases. He said breakthrough cases also report mild symptoms of COVID.

“People who have been fully vaccinated have shown to have effective protection against the virus, even in breakthrough cases,” Dr. Burns said. “They’ve shown to be either asymptomatic, having very minimal symptoms, and very unlikely to be hospitalized.”

# # #

View this week’s COVID-19 briefing with public health officials here. The city’s COVID-19 data dashboard, a complete list of COVID-19 testing sites, vaccine information, prevention and contact tracing can be found at www.louisville.gov/covid19. The LOU HEALTH COVID19 Helpline is also available: 502- 912-8598.

Comments / 0

Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky

38
Followers
194
Post
80
Views
ABOUT

Louisville, Kentucky

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Health System#Covid#Icu#Cdc#Jcps#Vaccines Gov#Getvax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

COVID-19 delta variant has more York County residents seeking vaccines

An increasing number of York County residents receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine may indicate they are taking the delta variant more seriously, according to local health officials. As of Friday, 979 residents per 100,000 people received their first vaccine dose over the past 14 days, according to...
Fayetteville, ARnwahomepage.com

Washington Regional implementing Phase 4 COVID-19 Surge Plan

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional Medical Center has implemented Phase 4 of the COVID-19 Surge Plan. According to the press release, this will allow the hospital to open and staff a third dedicated COVID unit by reassigning additional hospital and clinic team members to assist in areas of greatest need in the hospital.
Louisville, KYWLKY.com

Louisville COVID-19 vaccine advocate gets recognized on national panel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillcreek Rehabilitation and Care hasn't implemented a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. But there's an employee inside the facility's halls who has made it her mission to raise COVID-19 vaccine awareness. Brenda Carter, the food service director at Hillcreek's facility, always starts with the same question. "Have you got...
Public Healthmyrgv.com

Brownsville moves to Level 3 COVID-19 threat phase

Heath officials say a surge in COVID-19 cases has caused the City of Brownsville to move to Level 3 on its Threat Matrix. The city says moving to Level 3 ensure that the city and health partners work together to protect hte community, while also monitoring factors like hospital admissions, transmission rates, positive cases, and patients in ICU and on ventilators.
Wyoming Statesweetwaternow.com

COVID-19 Status in Wyoming Enters Concerning Phase Due to Delta Variant

CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s fight against COVID-19 appears to be entering a new, concerning phase due to the Delta variant, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, said the Delta variant is dominant in Wyoming right now, with most new cases in the state likely linked to the variant. “After months of relatively stable case numbers we have recently seen a sharp increase in most areas of the state,” she said.
Louisville, KYWLKY.com

COVID-19: Louisville sees highest weekly case count since February

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville officials say they're seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases -- the most since the beginning of vaccine distribution -- and the delta variant is the dominant strain. While there have been some instances of breakthrough cases among those who have received their shots, Louisville health officials...
Atlanta, GAFox5 KVVU

Atlanta moving back to Phase 3 of COVID-19 reopening plan

ATLANTA (CBS46) — The City of Atlanta is officially taking a step back when it comes to the reopening of the city from the COVID-19 pandemic. Correspondence form the city, obtained by CBS46, says current COVID-19 case trends continue to be concerning, especially for the unvaccinated. The document lists a number of bullet points, laying out next steps for the city.
Louisville, KYspectrumnews1.com

Louisville launches new four-phase plan to help unsheltered community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Government leaders met this week to propose solutions for the city’s homeless population. Metro government's ultimate goal is to help transition residents who are unsheltered from the streets into stable housing with a new four-part plan. What You Need To Know. A new four-part plan...
Louisville, KYWLKY.com

UofL doctor says delta variant behind soar in COVID-19 cases in Louisville Metro

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rapid increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks are causing major concern among Louisville's medical community. "I would not have expected to see these numbers this time of year," UofL Health Dr. Jason Smith said Thursday. "The fact that these are going up this early. We haven't started back to school in most areas, we haven't gone back to inside activities in most areas makes me concerned for what we will see when we get into early fall or early winter."
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

City leaders detail multi-phase plan to address homelessness in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders have announced a plan to transition unsheltered members of the homeless community to sustainable housing. A pilot initiative to establish and manage an area that would provide a "Safe Outdoor Space," including supportive wrap-around services designed to help people experiencing homelessness to find more sustainable housing.
Columbus, OHColumbus CEO

New event protocol: The logistics of meetings in the next phase of COVID

The Columbus Chamber of Commerce usually holds its annual meeting the first week in February. Last year, that wasn’t a problem. “We were really lucky—I mean, really lucky,” says Don DePerro, president and CEO of the Columbus Chamber. “We got that annual meeting in, and it was a great success. We had nearly 1,200 people in Battelle Hall at the [Greater Columbus] Convention Center.”
Cleveland County, NCShelby Star

Health Department offering $100 to get vaccinated

The state Department of Health and Human Services is offering $100 to any Cleveland County resident willing to get vaccinated in August. From now through Aug. 31 anyone 18 or older to receive a first dose COVID-19 vaccine will be given a $100 gift card. A $25 gift card is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy