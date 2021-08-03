Williams: Schools need to require masks for their students. It's part of the teamwork we need to defeat the virus.

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Governor John Carney is warning that the state may have to reconsider its COVID mitigation strategies. That’s despite the fact that the state canceled its state of emergency a few weeks ago. During a press conference Thursday, Carney said the state is considering whether it can require universal masking in schools. “We know that the young ones under age 12 are not eligible to be vaccinated, so important consideration there, we need to do that and do it quickly and we will because school districts are deciding how to proceed in their individual areas,” Carney said. Delaware has a substantial transmission rate of COVID-19 throughout the state, according to the CDC’s COVID tracker. Substantial is one step below what’s considered the top category which is “high” transmission.