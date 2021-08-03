Cancel
Richmond, VA

Williams: Schools need to require masks for their students. It's part of the teamwork we need to defeat the virus.

By Michael Paul Williams
Richmond.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine a football player on a run to daylight. But he celebrates too early. He slows to a jog, and fumbles after being blasted by a defender from behind. Or he spikes the ball a yard shy of the end zone. That describes our response to our pandemic — or...

richmond.com

Related
Public Healthdistrictadministration.com

It’s now illegal in 8 states for schools to force COVID vaccinations

With the Delta variant spreading and younger children ineligible for vaccines, more states are barring schools from requiring COVID vaccinations as 2021-22 approaches. An Ohio law approved last week bars public schools from mandating vaccines not fully authorized by the FDA and preventing unvaccinated individuals from participating in school activities.
Educationstjohnsource.com

Governor Orders Virtual Learning at Public Schools Due to COVID Surge

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has ordered U.S. Virgin Islands public schools to use virtual learning instead of in-person classrooms when they reopen on August 9, Government House announced Thursday. According to Government House, the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students, teachers and...
Public HealthForbes

These States Have Banned Schools From Requiring Covid Vaccination And Masks

At least eight states have passed laws barring schools from requiring vaccination for Covid-19 while eight have blocked them from requiring mask wearing, however with the delta variant fueling a rise in Covid-19 cases in most states, a few localities have reintroduced universal mask mandates and some medical authorities are urging the Centers for Disease Control to revise its guidance.
KidsNBC New York

Top U.S. Doctors Say Kids Need Masks and Social Distancing in Schools This Fall

Students should wear masks and practice social distancing in school this fall, top U.S. doctors said Tuesday. Attending school online has resulted in lack of motivation, troubles for some kids and feelings of isolation. Students should wear masks and practice social distancing at school to ensure safe in-person learning this...
EducationPosted by
Mississippi Today

Teachers union calls on Reeves to mandate masks in schools

The state’s teachers union is calling on Gov. Tate Reeves to mandate masks in schools in the fall. The Mississippi Association of Educators cited the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the state’s low vaccination rate and reports of children with the virus in the intensive care unit in a letter to Reeves on Monday.
Educationwogx.com

Mixed messaging on masks in schools

With just weeks to go before children return to school, a debate is brewing on how that should look. The American Academy of Pediatrics says all students older than two and all school staff should wear masks. There's an uptick in cases in virtually all the states in the United States, and for that reason, they want to go the extra mile to make sure that children are protected. This runs counter to the latest guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Delaware StatePosted by
CBS Philly

COVID In Delaware: Gov. John Carney Considering If State Can Require Universal Masking In Schools

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Governor John Carney is warning that the state may have to reconsider its COVID mitigation strategies. That’s despite the fact that the state canceled its state of emergency a few weeks ago. During a press conference Thursday, Carney said the state is considering whether it can require universal masking in schools. “We know that the young ones under age 12 are not eligible to be vaccinated, so important consideration there, we need to do that and do it quickly and we will because school districts are deciding how to proceed in their individual areas,” Carney said. Delaware has a substantial transmission rate of COVID-19 throughout the state, according to the CDC’s COVID tracker. Substantial is one step below what’s considered the top category which is “high” transmission.

