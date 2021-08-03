Cancel
5 Rams players whose Madden ratings EA got wrong

By Cameron DaSilva
The full database of player ratings for “Madden NFL 22” has been released and as is always the case, there are some Rams players whose ratings EA Sports got wrong.

We’ve highlighted five such players here for their ratings being too low, a list that features two starters and three backups. For the complete ratings of the top 50 players on L.A.’s roster, check them out here.

S Jordan Fuller: 72 overall

(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Fuller started 12 games for the Rams last season as a sixth-round rookie. He pulled in three interceptions, broke up five passes and recorded 60 total tackles, quickly becoming a leader in the secondary. Yet, he’s not even one of the 20 best Rams players in Madden.

His overall rating is just one point higher than David Long Jr. and two above Micah Kiser, neither of whom were close to as impactful as Fuller last season. Even Taylor Rapp and Terrell Burgess, who combined for 52 tackles and one interception last season, have higher ratings than Fuller at 74 overall.

QB Matthew Stafford: 83 overall

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Are there really seven players on the Rams better than Stafford right now? Should he be just one point higher than Cam Akers and tied with Sebastian Joseph-Day? Those are both good players, but Stafford should probably be rated at least five points higher than them.

Not to mention, he’s just 12th among quarterbacks in the game, one point behind Baker Mayfield and two lower than Matt Ryan. Ryan Tannehill has been good with the Titans, but he’s an 87 overall. And after just one season, Justin Herbert is already an 80 overall for the Chargers. Stafford could use a bump and probably will get one within the first few weeks of the season.

S Nick Scott: 63 overall

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

You have to scroll by 50 Rams players before finally getting to Scott’s name. His overall rating is only 63, lower than Michael Hoecht, Robert Rochell, Earnest Brown IV, J.R. Reed and Jake Funk. None of those players have taken a single offensive or defensive snap in the NFL.

Scott played 193 defensive snaps last season and filled in admirably while Fuller, Rapp and Burgess missed time, making 16 total tackles. There’s no reason he should be rated lower than Austin MacGinnis or Brandon Wright.

QB John Wolford: 59 overall

(AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

There are exactly nine Rams players with lower overall ratings than Wolford in “Madden NFL 22.” At 59 overall, Wolford gets no credit from the ratings gurus at EA despite making two starts last year and looking pretty good in both of them – even though he left the wild-card game against Seattle early due to injury.

His 82 speed and 85 acceleration help his case, but his other ratings are far too low, even for a backup quarterback. He should be mid-60s at the very least.

Here are some quarterbacks with higher ratings than Wolford: Davis Mills, Kyle Trask, Josh Rosen, Josh Dobbs and Ian Book. Even Jake Luton was given an edge over Wolford.

OL Joe Noteboom: 67 overall

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Noteboom isn’t the best swing tackle in football, but he’s better than his Madden rating suggests. Even though he looked good in place of Andrew Whitworth last season, Noteboom’s rating is still far too low. He’s barely better than MacGinnis and rookies Bobby Brown III and Tutu Atwell are tied or better than him at 67 and 68 overall, respectively.

Perhaps it’s because of how poorly he played at guard in 2019, but as a left tackle, he’s better than a 67 overall. Maybe his rating will go up if you move him from right guard to left tackle, which is his natural position.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

