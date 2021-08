The Falcons reported to training camp today, and there are more than a few position battles that should intrigue fans. After all, the roster has been stripped of all the excess fat. The interior offensive line battle is the most crucial, in my opinion, to the overall success because the offense is what will lead this team, and if it falters, the Falcons won’t win many games. There are other positions, though, that will garner attention due to the sheer lack of personnel.