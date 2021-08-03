Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

2112 5th Ave, Richmond City, VA 23222

Richmond.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 2112 5th Avenue. This perfectly remodeled masterpiece offers rich history as well as modern touch. Located in the highly sought after North Side of Richmond City, welcome yourself home to a spacious 4 bedroom home that meets and exceeds every need. Elegantly upgraded to meet current expectations with the touch of 1920's Art Deco, this home offers everything and more for a home to call your own. Walk into a bright and open main foyer that breathtakingly shows the home with good ole' fashioned Richmond charm. Kitchen, dining, and entertainment throughout the first floor, touched with the privacy and rustic charm of private retreats on the second. Enjoy a backyard that screams peace and tranquility while offering you the privacy so hard to find in the North Side. Close to schools, shopping, work, and more; there isn't a single item missing on this check list. The owner has taken every possible step to make sure this renovation was done right, no questions asked.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
Richmond, VA
Real Estate
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5th Ave#Art Deco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for days-long infrastructure slog

The Senate is bracing for a days-long infrastructure slog that is expected to spill into early next week, after hopes of getting a quick deal unraveled. Senators, under the chamber’s schedule, should be starting their weeks-long August recess, leaving town until mid-September. Instead, they’ll return Saturday for the start of a lengthy, two-part infrastructure fight.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
NBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Lawmaker says Taliban enter north Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters entered the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province Saturday, a provincial lawmaker said, after sweeping through nine of 10 districts in the province. The government did not deny lawmaker Mohammad Karim Jawzjani’s claim that Taliban fighters had entered Sheberghan, but said the city had...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy