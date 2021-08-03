2112 5th Ave, Richmond City, VA 23222

Welcome to 2112 5th Avenue. This perfectly remodeled masterpiece offers rich history as well as modern touch. Located in the highly sought after North Side of Richmond City, welcome yourself home to a spacious 4 bedroom home that meets and exceeds every need. Elegantly upgraded to meet current expectations with the touch of 1920's Art Deco, this home offers everything and more for a home to call your own. Walk into a bright and open main foyer that breathtakingly shows the home with good ole' fashioned Richmond charm. Kitchen, dining, and entertainment throughout the first floor, touched with the privacy and rustic charm of private retreats on the second. Enjoy a backyard that screams peace and tranquility while offering you the privacy so hard to find in the North Side. Close to schools, shopping, work, and more; there isn't a single item missing on this check list. The owner has taken every possible step to make sure this renovation was done right, no questions asked.