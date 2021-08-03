Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bastrop County, TX

Bastrop County Angling Series: Moby Dick’s Private Fishing Pond

Elgin Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the fifth article in a series of articles about fishing in Bastrop County. Each article covers detailed information about the lakes, rivers, and streams that call to the seasoned and novice anglers alike. This week's recommended fishing spot is Moby Dick’s Private Fishing Pond. Moby Dick’s Private Fishing Pond is a private catch-and-release pond located at 343 South Pope Bend Road in Cedar Creek. The pond is owned and operated by local residents Andy and Reagan Markoff. Fishing is available by reservation only. The basic group rate for two or more people is $15 per person for two hours ...

www.elgincourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
County
Bastrop County, TX
City
Cedar Creek, TX
Bastrop County, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angling#The Pond#Private Fishing Pond
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy