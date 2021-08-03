Bastrop County Angling Series: Moby Dick’s Private Fishing Pond

This is the fifth article in a series of articles about fishing in Bastrop County. Each article covers detailed information about the lakes, rivers, and streams that call to the seasoned and novice anglers alike. This week's recommended fishing spot is Moby Dick’s Private Fishing Pond. Moby Dick’s Private Fishing Pond is a private catch-and-release pond located at 343 South Pope Bend Road in Cedar Creek. The pond is owned and operated by local residents Andy and Reagan Markoff. Fishing is available by reservation only. The basic group rate for two or more people is $15 per person for two hours ...