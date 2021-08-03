WOS Season Ticket Holder info

Just a reminder that effective for the 2021-2022 school year, your Season Varsity Football Home game tickets have to be purchased through our online site at PayK12. There will not be any cash transactions at the gates or ticket sales in the Athletic Office. We ask that you take the time and follow these instructions to register in advance to expedite your process once the Season Tickets go on sale August 10th-12th. You MUST have a registered account with PayK12 to purchase your Season tickets next week. When registering, please make sure your name matches the name which is used for your season ticket holder letter, which you should have received in the mail.