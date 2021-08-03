Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Orange, TX

WOS Season Ticket Holder info

By Staff Report
therecordlive.com
 5 days ago

Just a reminder that effective for the 2021-2022 school year, your Season Varsity Football Home game tickets have to be purchased through our online site at PayK12. There will not be any cash transactions at the gates or ticket sales in the Athletic Office. We ask that you take the time and follow these instructions to register in advance to expedite your process once the Season Tickets go on sale August 10th-12th. You MUST have a registered account with PayK12 to purchase your Season tickets next week. When registering, please make sure your name matches the name which is used for your season ticket holder letter, which you should have received in the mail.

www.therecordlive.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Orange, TX
Sports
City
West Orange, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Season Ticket#Ticket Sales#High School#At The Gates#Home Game#American Football#The Athletic Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban takes key northern Afghan cities as battles rage on

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s key Kunduz province on Sunday, and took another neighboring provincial capital after a monthlong siege. The advances were the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after nearly two decades in the country.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actress Markie Post dies at 70 after battle with cancer

(CNN) — Markie Post, the actress known for her roles in "Night Court" and "The Fall Guy," has died. She was 70 years old. Post passed away Saturday, her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky of Wright Entertainment confirmed to CNN on Sunday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StateNBC News

Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history

The Dixie Fire became the second largest wildfire in California history Sunday as thousands of residents remained under evacuation orders and more than 10,000 buildings stood in the blaze’s path. The fire, which began July 14 and leveled much of the historic Sierra Nevada town of Greenville last week, grew...

Comments / 0

Community Policy