Maine State

Maine's largest health system to require staff vaccinations

By DAVID SHARP and PATRICK WHITTLE
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — MaineHealth, the state's largest health care provider, is going to make COVID-19 vaccinations a requirement for employment, mandating that 23,000 workers get vaccinated this fall, officials announced Tuesday. The parent of Maine Medical Center joined dozens of hospitals and health systems across the country in requiring...

