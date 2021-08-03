Cancel
Lightbeam, Surescripts Partner for Med Adherence Across Populations

By Jasmine Pennic
HIT Consultant
HIT Consultant
 3 days ago
– Lightbeam and Surescripts announced today a partnership that gives Lightbeam’s clients patient prescription histories and real-time refill notifications. – Lightbeam makes a population health management platform for ACOs, IDNs and other risk-bearing entities. The Surescripts Medication History for Populations service will be available to Lightbeam’s clients, adding valuable insights on top of the robust analytics already available within the Lightbeam platform.

HIT Consultant

HIT Consultant

Atlanta, GA
