Lightbeam, Surescripts Partner for Med Adherence Across Populations
– Lightbeam and Surescripts announced today a partnership that gives Lightbeam’s clients patient prescription histories and real-time refill notifications. – Lightbeam makes a population health management platform for ACOs, IDNs and other risk-bearing entities. The Surescripts Medication History for Populations service will be available to Lightbeam’s clients, adding valuable insights on top of the robust analytics already available within the Lightbeam platform.hitconsultant.net
