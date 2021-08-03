Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bastrop, TX

Evidence hearing concludes after second week

Elgin Courier
 2 days ago

After hearing from the defense and prosecution sides for nearly two weeks, the new evidentiary hearing for a decades-old Bastrop murder case has come to a close. Rodney Reed, a Bastrop man who is currently on death row in Texas, was convicted for the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites in Bastrop after DNA evidence linked him to Stites. However, Reed said he is innocent, explaining the DNA evidence as due to a relationship between him and Stites, and he and his attorneys have been arguing for his innocence for years, and accuse Stites’ fiance at the time, Jimmy Fennell, of the ...

www.elgincourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Bastrop, TX
Crime & Safety
Bastrop, TX
Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Bastrop, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Reed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Murder#Attorneys#Fiance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, the only club he's ever known

Soccer icon Lionel Messi, who has spent his entire club career with FC Barcelona, will not return to the storied La Liga side, the team announced Thursday. "Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles," the club said in a brief statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy