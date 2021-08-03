Evidence hearing concludes after second week

After hearing from the defense and prosecution sides for nearly two weeks, the new evidentiary hearing for a decades-old Bastrop murder case has come to a close. Rodney Reed, a Bastrop man who is currently on death row in Texas, was convicted for the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites in Bastrop after DNA evidence linked him to Stites. However, Reed said he is innocent, explaining the DNA evidence as due to a relationship between him and Stites, and he and his attorneys have been arguing for his innocence for years, and accuse Stites’ fiance at the time, Jimmy Fennell, of the ...