‘Special’ arm talent ranks Quinn Ewers among all-time Texas greats

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – Quinn Ewers sent shockwaves throughout the Ohio State program when he officially reclassified to 2021 and chose to enroll in August. The odds are stacked against the five-star prospect to be QB1 as he enters the race so late. And even though Ewers’ decision is most certainly a foundation-setting choice for his future, no one will have to convince Todd Dodge that Ewers can give the other quarterbacks in the competition a run for their money.