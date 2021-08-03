Cancel
Busy Meeting for Norris City Board

By Ray Mitchell
wrul.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Norris City Village Board met last night for its regular monthly session, back to being held at the Lions Club Building instead of the Village Hall. Lawrence Taylor of Fifth Third Bank addressed the board for 20 minutes about a detailed proposal to manage the account the village has with the bank for them. Their account currently has $402,369.50 in it, which is $150,000 cash with the rest in a CD. The board members agreed to look over his proposal and get back with him on whether or not to accept it.

