As COVID-19 cases spike, Alabama hasn't had serious talks about reducing capacity, 'and we'd like to keep it that way'

Gadsden Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a good couple of weeks for Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne from one point of view. The UA Board of Trustees approved his contract recommendations for coaches, including an extension for football coach Nick Saban on Monday. Alabama has had good visibility and medal success at the Tokyo Olympics, including silver medals for current swimmer Rhyan White and softball alumna Haylie McCleney. The Southeastern Conference is expanding with two strong new members in Texas and Oklahoma coming about sooner or later, but bringing more media rights money along with them.

