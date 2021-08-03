Kanye’s Yeezy Day was a nightmare as bots ‘ate’ the coveted Adidas sneakers

First seen via mock-up in mid-April, the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Rock” has recently emerged via unofficial product shots. While not largely deviating from the arguably-stale design first introduced by Kanye West in 2016, the upcoming YEEZYs introduce a refreshing pattern across its Primeknit upper. Marble cake pattern-reminiscent streaks run throughout the entirety of the sneaker’s top-half, with shades of grey and brown contrasting their stark-black backdrop. Profile stripes forgo their usual semi-translucent makeup in favor of a solid dark composition that matches the canvas pull tab at the heel. Elsewhere, collar lining, laces and ribbed midsoles all opt into the predominantly black aesthetic, while visible BOOST foam across the sole unit deviates in its standard white hue.