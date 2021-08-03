Kanye’s Yeezy Day was a nightmare as bots ‘ate’ the coveted Adidas sneakers
August 2, otherwise known as Yeezy Day — an honorary holiday for hypebeasts — delivered a marathon of shoe drops through Yeezy Supply, Adidas’ website, and Adidas’ Confirmed app. Starting at 7 a.m. ET, new Yeezy releases and restocks were made available by the hour, giving consumers more chances to buy the hard-to-get models. The aftermath of the event, however, has left such consumers empty-handed — and pointing the blame towards bots, resellers, and poor management by Adidas.www.inputmag.com
