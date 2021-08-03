Cancel
Discovery: The Undervalued Streaming Giant

By Paradilia Capital
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscovery is cheap and offers high upside. The merger with WarnerMedia will make Discovery an absolute streaming beast. You've reached your limit of guest articles this month. Register for free to continue reading.Create Free Account. Subscribe to Seeking Alpha Premium to read this investing idea. The company has a good...

seekingalpha.com

David Zaslav
TV & Videosmoneytalksnews.com

HBO Wants You to Watch Its Programming — for Free

HBO is inviting you to watch its content for free. The entertainment network says folks who download the HBO Max app can watch select episodes of popular programming at no cost before they sign up for the streaming service. The offer is being framed as a “sneak peek” at some...
TV ShowsTechRadar

Roku TVs and streaming devices are getting a massive movie overhaul

Roku is about to benefit from a whole lot more movies and TV shows thanks to a merger between Vudu and FandangoNOW that will see the former become the official entertainment store on the popular streaming platform. Fandango Media, a subsidiary of NBCUniversal, has announced its plans to make Vudu...
TV & VideosCNET

Best live TV streaming service for cutting cable

Many people may have considered cutting the cable cord, but for that one show or channel that keeps them from taking the plunge. Enter live TV streaming services. These streaming services allow you to keep the familiar TV channels you love, as well as live sports (including NBA basketball and major league baseball) plus local and national news. All this with just an inexpensive streaming device -- no cable box or antenna required.
MoviesPosted by
AFP

'South Park' creators sign latest streaming mega deal

"South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed a massive deal Thursday to make 14 movies of their enduring satirical cartoon for streaming service Paramount+, as Hollywood's frenzied scramble for online content accelerates. While MTV Entertainment Studios -- which like Paramount+ is owned by parent corporation ViacomCBS -- did not release any financial figures, Bloomberg News put the deal at $900 million, which would make it one of the largest in television history. The Paramount+ streaming platform launched in March in a bid to compete in a crowded and content-hungry marketplace led by the likes of Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime. In a statement, MTV Entertainment's Chris McCarthy said developing new content with "tremendous talent like Matt and Trey, is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount+."
TV & Videosmediapost.com

DirecTV Name Change: Consumers Know 'Stream' -- That's Enough

AT&T messed up DirecTV in many ways. There was confusion for consumers. But remedies might be coming. Let’s start at the beginning. In addition to the main DirecTV satellite pay TV business, there was DirecTV Now, which became AT&T TV Now (broadband connected pay TV), and well as AT&T TV (also broadband connected pay TV).
MarketsPosted by
Variety

ViacomCBS Q2 Profit Fueled By Ad Sales, New Streaming Subscribers

ViacomCBS said second quarter profit rose as advertisers spent more robustly on its media assets and the company saw new revenue from a host of streaming initiatives. The New York owner of the CBS broadcast network, Showtime, Nickelodeon and the Paramount movie studio, said revenue  rose 8% to $6.6 billion, fueled by gains in ad sales, fees from affiliates and streaming activity. The company also said it added 6.5 million new streaming subscribers, to reach a total of more than 42 million, and unveiled a pact with rival Comcast Corp. that will put the company’s Paramount Plus streaming service on venues owned...
StocksSeekingalpha.com

ViacomCBS gains 7% as streaming boosts upside sales results in Q2

You've reached your limit of guest articles this month. Register for free to continue reading.Create Free Account. Subscribe to Seeking Alpha Premium to read this investing idea. You have reached your free article limit. Subscribe for unlimited access. ViacomCBS is sharply higher (VIAC +6.8%, VIACA +6%) after Q2 earnings that...
Financial Reportswiltonbulletin.com

Lionsgate Records Quarterly Loss of $45.4 Million, Starz Global Streaming Subscriptions Hit 16.7 Million

Lionsgate’s investment in streaming paid off during its most recent financial quarter, as its Starz platform topped 16.7 million global subscribers. But it wasn’t all good news at the media company, which reported a net loss of $45.4 million and a loss of 20 cents per share. That compared unfavorably to a profit of $51.1 million or 23 cents per share in the year-ago period. Lionsgate’s revenues rose more than 10% to $901.2 million. The revenue numbers were in line with Wall Street’s expectations, but the earnings per share were 9 cents better than analysts’ consensus estimates.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Tomorrow War’ Stays Atop Streaming Movie Rankings Chart

Amazon Studios and Skydance’s tentpole The Tomorrow War easily stayed atop Nielsen’s movie streaming chart in its second week of play on Prime Video. Starring Chris Pratt, the sci-fi epic garnered 1.1 million minutes of viewing time for the July 5-11 frame, according to Nielsen. Overall, The Tomorrow War was the No. 3 most watched subscription video on demand title for the week behind Manifest and Virgin River. The latter two are both Netflix titles. On the movie chart, Disney and Marvel Studio’s Black Widow — which cost $30 a pop to watch for Disney+ subscribers — placed third with a solid 541...
TV & VideosForbes

Netflix Surges As Streaming Enjoys Lockdown Boom

Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. UK households in lockdown last year spent a third of their waking hours watching TV or streaming video, according to new research. A study...
TV Shows9to5Mac

IMDb TV iPhone and iPad apps land; free streaming with ads

Amazon has now launched IMDb TV iPhone and iPad apps, letting US Apple users easily stream a mix of popular TV shows and Amazon originals at no cost. An Android app is also available. The app will also provide early access to Universal movies under a recently signed deal …
Observer

ViacomCBS Is Hurting Paramount+ By Licensing Its Content Elsewhere

Let’s start with the good news. ViacomCBS announced Thursday morning that it added 6.5 million new global streaming subscribers in Q2 to push its worldwide streaming business—which encompasses Paramount+, BET+ and Showtime— adding up to more than 42 million total subs. It grew global streaming revenue 92% year-over-year, driven by growth in subscriptions and advertising, saw an 82% year-over-year rise in streaming subscription revenue, and generated a 102% year-over-year spike in streaming advertising revenue. ViacomCBS also reached an agreement with Comcast-owned broadcast Sky to begin rolling out Paramount+ internationally.
Video GamesPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Streaming Giant's Latest Move Hints at the Future of Gaming

Besides being known as the poster child of the Reddit trading frenzy in 2021, GameStop (NYSE:GME) actually has a viable business primarily dealing with physical game consoles, discs, and accessories. But after sales peaked nearly a decade ago, the company has failed to keep up with the changing landscape. Video games are increasingly purchased directly by consumers on their various devices, a serious blow for GameStop.

