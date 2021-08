Border Patrol is "overwhelmed," and the immigration crisis is going to get "much, much worse" at the southern border, Gov. Kristi Noem told Fox News in an exclusive video. "Everyone down here is clear that this is just the beginning," the South Dakota Republican said, fresh from a visit with the 50 National Guardsmen she deployed at the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. "They're anticipating that it's going to get much, much worse."